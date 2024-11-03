MagazineBuy Print

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 KBFC; Karelis scores to take the lead

MCFC vs KBFC LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Updated : Nov 03, 2024 20:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Mumbai Football Arena.
  • November 03, 2024 20:40
    48’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Toral is on the ground after a bad challenge from Naocha. Play is stopped as he receives medical care.

  • November 03, 2024 20:39
    47’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    MCFC tries to play a pass-through down the left wing. Som Kumar does well to come off his line and gather the ball.

  • November 03, 2024 20:36
    SECOND HALF BEGINS | MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Mumbai City FC kicks off the second half shooting from left to right.

    KBFC: Danish and Sandeep are replaced by Freddy and Korou Singh

  • November 03, 2024 20:21
    45+6’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC | HALF TIME

    And that is the last action of the half as the referee blows the whistle for half time.

  • November 03, 2024 20:20
    45+4’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    There is a bit of a tussel inside the KBFC penalty box before a corner comes in from the right from Van Nieff. The cross is poor and goes out for a goal kick.

  • November 03, 2024 20:17
    45+3’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Both Sandeep and Rodrigues are back on their feet and the match resumes.

  • November 03, 2024 20:15
    45’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Rodrigues and Sandeep are both on the floor after clashing while contesting for the ball. Play is stopped as they receive medical care.

    Three minutes of added time to play.

  • November 03, 2024 20:14
    OFFSIDE
    43’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Jimenez gets the ball and sees Sandeep in space on the right side. Jimenez plays the ball through but the flag goes up for offside against Sandeep who didn’t time his run.

  • November 03, 2024 20:12
    41’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Both teams are exchanging possession in the closing minutes of the match with both teams trying to finds their forward players with long balls over the top.

  • November 03, 2024 20:09
    39’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Toral takes a shot from the edge of the box which ends up going just above the bar.

  • November 03, 2024 20:08
    38’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Toral tries to play a ball forward for Bipin. Vibin does well to intercept the ball and take it away from danger.

  • November 03, 2024 20:06
    36’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Som Kumar launches the ball forward to Peprah who heads it to Jimenez on the edge of the box. Jimenez takes a touch and tries to shoot on the turn. The ball ends up going way off target.

  • November 03, 2024 20:05
    35’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Noacha plays a low pass into the middle which is cleared away for a corner by Mehtab.

  • November 03, 2024 20:03
    YELLOW CARD
    34’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Danish is shown a yellow card for a late tackle on Toral.

  • November 03, 2024 20:01
    33’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    The match resumes after the drinks break.

  • November 03, 2024 20:00
    31’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Play is stopped for a drinks break.

  • November 03, 2024 20:00
    30’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Jimenez gets the ball on the left side of the box. He tries to find Sandeep at the far post but his header ends up going out for a goal kick.

  • November 03, 2024 19:57
    27’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Play is stopped as Coeff goes down clutching his neck after a collision with Karelis. He is up and seems fit to play.

  • November 03, 2024 19:56
    26’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Luna stands over the freekick. He goes for the near post but ends up sending it wide.

  • November 03, 2024 19:55
    YELLOW CARD
    25’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    KBFC gets a freekick on the edge of the box after Van Nieff fouls Jimenez. Van Nieff is shown a yellow for throwing the ball away in anger.

  • November 03, 2024 19:54
    24’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Hormipam and Sandeep combine on the right side of the pitch. Sandeep gets the ball and plays a cross into the box. The pass is heavy and ends up going over everyone inside the box.

  • November 03, 2024 19:53
    23’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Mumbai City is controlling the pace of the game as KBFC players scamper around the pitch, trying to win the ball.

  • November 03, 2024 19:51
    21’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Luna wins the ball for KBFC and plays it to Peprah. He sets up a shot for Jimenez but the Spaniard ends up sending the ball sailing into the stands.

  • November 03, 2024 19:49
    19’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Noacha drives down the left wing and plays a pass into the middle for Jimenez. Mehtab does well to put in a sliding tackle and clear the ball away for a corner.

  • November 03, 2024 19:48
    18’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Jimenez receives a throw-in and lobs a pass-through for Luna inside the box. Luna volleys the ball from a tight angle and hits the side netting.

  • November 03, 2024 19:46
    16’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    KBFC tries to create something as a ball is sent forward for Peprah. However, he cannot get the ball under control it ends up going out for a goal kick.

  • November 03, 2024 19:44
    14’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Som Kumar almost makes a mistake as he gets closed down by Karelis while clearing the ball. The youngster keeps calm and launches the ball forward in the end.

  • November 03, 2024 19:43
    13’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    KBFC is looking for an immediate response but the Mumbai defence does well to prevent any entry into the box.

  • November 03, 2024 19:41
    11’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    KBFC gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Tiri fouls Luna.

  • November 03, 2024 19:38
    GOAL
    9’ GOAALL!! MCFC 1-0 KBFC

    Karelis scores!! Brilliant play from Valpuia on the right. He finds Chhangte inside the box with a lovely through ball. The MCFC captain plays a low cross into the middle. 

    Som Kumar gets a hand on it but the ball goes through to Karelis who has an easy tap in.

  • November 03, 2024 19:38
    YELLOW CARD
    8’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Peprah is shown an early yellow card for a foul on Rodrigues. 

  • November 03, 2024 19:37
    6’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Hormipam finds Sandeep on the right wing. He takes a look and tries to play a cross which is blocked away for a corner by Bipin. 

  • November 03, 2024 19:35
    5’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Mumbai is coming again and again as Toral gets the ball on the left side of the box. He tries to put a cross into the middle but Pritam gets a touch on it. The MCFC players ask for a penalty for handball, but the referee waves play on. 

  • November 03, 2024 19:34
    4’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Chhangte hets the ball from a throw-in on the right. He takes a few touches before taking a shot from way out which goes just above the cross bar.

  • November 03, 2024 19:33
    3’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Peprah is on the ball for KBFC now. He goes down the right wing and tries to put in a cross, but he ends up hitting the ball out for a goal kick.

  • November 03, 2024 19:32
    2’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Brandon gets the ball just outside the box. He tries to curl one in but the shot ends up going wide of the right post.

  • November 03, 2024 19:31
    1’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Mumbai is already on the attack. Bipin crosses the ball in from the left which is cleared away by Sandeep inside the box.

  • November 03, 2024 19:30
    KICK OFF | MCFC 0-0 KBFC

    Kerala Blasters kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • November 03, 2024 19:23
    MATCH STARTS SOON!!

    The players are making their way into the Mumbai Football Arena. Lallianzuala Chhangte leads Mumbai City FC while Adrian Luna lead the visitor.

  • November 03, 2024 19:09
    TAKE A LOOK AT THE ISL 2024-25 POINTS TABLE

    ISL 2024-25 Full points table: FC Goa moves to fifth after win vs Bengaluru FC

    Here is the full points table of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) season.

  • November 03, 2024 18:51
    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    Played: 20

    Mumbai City FC: 9

    Kerala Blasters FC: 5

    Draws: 6

  • November 03, 2024 18:40
    What happened last time Mumbai City faced Kerala Blasters? Find out.

    ISL 2023-24: Diamantakos, Peprah ensure Kerala Blasters remain unbeaten at home

    KBFC vs MCFC: Egged on by the biggest crowd of the season, Kerala Blasters latched on to the chances and killed the contest by the end of the first half.

  • November 03, 2024 18:28
    KERALA BLASTERS STARTING XI

    Som (gk), Hormipam, Pritam, Coeff, Sandeep, Danish, Vibin, Naocha, Luna, Peprah, Jimenez

  • November 03, 2024 18:27
    MUMBAI CITY FC STARTING XI

    Lachenpa (gk), Mawia, Mehtab, Tiri, Rodrigues, Fernandes, Van Nieff, Toral, Chhangte, Karelis, Bipin

  • November 03, 2024 18:26
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • November 03, 2024 18:03
    PREVIEW

    ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC seeks to return to winning ways as Kerala Blasters FC pays visit

    Mumbai City FC will look to return to winning ways when it takes on visiting Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Sunday.

  • November 03, 2024 18:03
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa (gk), Ralte, Mehtab, Tiri, Rodrigues, Vikram, Rane, Van Nieff, Toral, Chhangte, Karelis

    Kerala Blasters FC: Som (gk), Naocha, Pritam, Sandeep, Coeff, Vibin, Azhar, Luna, Sadaoui, Rahul, Jimenez

  • November 03, 2024 18:03
    LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

    The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, November 3 at the Mumbai Football Arena.

    The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

