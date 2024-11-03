Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: MCFC 1-0 KBFC; Karelis scores to take the lead

- November 03, 2024 20:4048’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Toral is on the ground after a bad challenge from Naocha. Play is stopped as he receives medical care.
- November 03, 2024 20:3947’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
MCFC tries to play a pass-through down the left wing. Som Kumar does well to come off his line and gather the ball.
- November 03, 2024 20:36SECOND HALF BEGINS | MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Mumbai City FC kicks off the second half shooting from left to right.
KBFC: Danish and Sandeep are replaced by Freddy and Korou Singh
- November 03, 2024 20:2145+6’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC | HALF TIME
And that is the last action of the half as the referee blows the whistle for half time.
- November 03, 2024 20:2045+4’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
There is a bit of a tussel inside the KBFC penalty box before a corner comes in from the right from Van Nieff. The cross is poor and goes out for a goal kick.
- November 03, 2024 20:1745+3’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Both Sandeep and Rodrigues are back on their feet and the match resumes.
- November 03, 2024 20:1545’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Rodrigues and Sandeep are both on the floor after clashing while contesting for the ball. Play is stopped as they receive medical care.
Three minutes of added time to play.
- November 03, 2024 20:14OFFSIDE43’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Jimenez gets the ball and sees Sandeep in space on the right side. Jimenez plays the ball through but the flag goes up for offside against Sandeep who didn’t time his run.
- November 03, 2024 20:1241’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Both teams are exchanging possession in the closing minutes of the match with both teams trying to finds their forward players with long balls over the top.
- November 03, 2024 20:0939’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Toral takes a shot from the edge of the box which ends up going just above the bar.
- November 03, 2024 20:0838’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Toral tries to play a ball forward for Bipin. Vibin does well to intercept the ball and take it away from danger.
- November 03, 2024 20:0636’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Som Kumar launches the ball forward to Peprah who heads it to Jimenez on the edge of the box. Jimenez takes a touch and tries to shoot on the turn. The ball ends up going way off target.
- November 03, 2024 20:0535’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Noacha plays a low pass into the middle which is cleared away for a corner by Mehtab.
- November 03, 2024 20:03YELLOW CARD34’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Danish is shown a yellow card for a late tackle on Toral.
- November 03, 2024 20:0133’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
The match resumes after the drinks break.
- November 03, 2024 20:0031’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Play is stopped for a drinks break.
- November 03, 2024 20:0030’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Jimenez gets the ball on the left side of the box. He tries to find Sandeep at the far post but his header ends up going out for a goal kick.
- November 03, 2024 19:5727’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Play is stopped as Coeff goes down clutching his neck after a collision with Karelis. He is up and seems fit to play.
- November 03, 2024 19:5626’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Luna stands over the freekick. He goes for the near post but ends up sending it wide.
- November 03, 2024 19:55YELLOW CARD25’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
KBFC gets a freekick on the edge of the box after Van Nieff fouls Jimenez. Van Nieff is shown a yellow for throwing the ball away in anger.
- November 03, 2024 19:5424’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Hormipam and Sandeep combine on the right side of the pitch. Sandeep gets the ball and plays a cross into the box. The pass is heavy and ends up going over everyone inside the box.
- November 03, 2024 19:5323’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Mumbai City is controlling the pace of the game as KBFC players scamper around the pitch, trying to win the ball.
- November 03, 2024 19:5121’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Luna wins the ball for KBFC and plays it to Peprah. He sets up a shot for Jimenez but the Spaniard ends up sending the ball sailing into the stands.
- November 03, 2024 19:4919’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Noacha drives down the left wing and plays a pass into the middle for Jimenez. Mehtab does well to put in a sliding tackle and clear the ball away for a corner.
- November 03, 2024 19:4818’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Jimenez receives a throw-in and lobs a pass-through for Luna inside the box. Luna volleys the ball from a tight angle and hits the side netting.
- November 03, 2024 19:4616’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
KBFC tries to create something as a ball is sent forward for Peprah. However, he cannot get the ball under control it ends up going out for a goal kick.
- November 03, 2024 19:4414’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Som Kumar almost makes a mistake as he gets closed down by Karelis while clearing the ball. The youngster keeps calm and launches the ball forward in the end.
- November 03, 2024 19:4313’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
KBFC is looking for an immediate response but the Mumbai defence does well to prevent any entry into the box.
- November 03, 2024 19:4111’ MCFC 1-0 KBFC
KBFC gets a freekick in the middle of the pitch after Tiri fouls Luna.
- November 03, 2024 19:38GOAL9’ GOAALL!! MCFC 1-0 KBFC
Karelis scores!! Brilliant play from Valpuia on the right. He finds Chhangte inside the box with a lovely through ball. The MCFC captain plays a low cross into the middle.
Som Kumar gets a hand on it but the ball goes through to Karelis who has an easy tap in.
- November 03, 2024 19:38YELLOW CARD8’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Peprah is shown an early yellow card for a foul on Rodrigues.
- November 03, 2024 19:376’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Hormipam finds Sandeep on the right wing. He takes a look and tries to play a cross which is blocked away for a corner by Bipin.
- November 03, 2024 19:355’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Mumbai is coming again and again as Toral gets the ball on the left side of the box. He tries to put a cross into the middle but Pritam gets a touch on it. The MCFC players ask for a penalty for handball, but the referee waves play on.
- November 03, 2024 19:344’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Chhangte hets the ball from a throw-in on the right. He takes a few touches before taking a shot from way out which goes just above the cross bar.
- November 03, 2024 19:333’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Peprah is on the ball for KBFC now. He goes down the right wing and tries to put in a cross, but he ends up hitting the ball out for a goal kick.
- November 03, 2024 19:322’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Brandon gets the ball just outside the box. He tries to curl one in but the shot ends up going wide of the right post.
- November 03, 2024 19:311’ MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Mumbai is already on the attack. Bipin crosses the ball in from the left which is cleared away by Sandeep inside the box.
- November 03, 2024 19:30KICK OFF | MCFC 0-0 KBFC
Kerala Blasters kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- November 03, 2024 19:23MATCH STARTS SOON!!
The players are making their way into the Mumbai Football Arena. Lallianzuala Chhangte leads Mumbai City FC while Adrian Luna lead the visitor.
- November 03, 2024 18:51HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
Played: 20
Mumbai City FC: 9
Kerala Blasters FC: 5
Draws: 6
- November 03, 2024 18:40What happened last time Mumbai City faced Kerala Blasters? Find out.
- November 03, 2024 18:28KERALA BLASTERS STARTING XI
Som (gk), Hormipam, Pritam, Coeff, Sandeep, Danish, Vibin, Naocha, Luna, Peprah, Jimenez
- November 03, 2024 18:27MUMBAI CITY FC STARTING XI
Lachenpa (gk), Mawia, Mehtab, Tiri, Rodrigues, Fernandes, Van Nieff, Toral, Chhangte, Karelis, Bipin
- November 03, 2024 18:26LINEUPS OUT!!
- November 03, 2024 18:03PREDICTED LINEUPS
Mumbai City FC: Lachenpa (gk), Ralte, Mehtab, Tiri, Rodrigues, Vikram, Rane, Van Nieff, Toral, Chhangte, Karelis
Kerala Blasters FC: Som (gk), Naocha, Pritam, Sandeep, Coeff, Vibin, Azhar, Luna, Sadaoui, Rahul, Jimenez
- November 03, 2024 18:03LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
The Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST, on Sunday, November 3 at the Mumbai Football Arena.
The match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network. It will also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
