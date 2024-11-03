MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea Highlights: Caicedo equalises after Bruno goal to end Premier League match in a draw

MUN vs CHE: Catch the highlights of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea, being played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Updated : Nov 04, 2024 00:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo scores their first goal against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores their first goal against Manchester United in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo scores their first goal against Manchester United in the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Reuters

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United held to 1-1 draw by Chelsea as Van Nistelrooy remains unbeaten as interim manager

LINEUPS

Manchester United: Onana (gk), Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Chelsea: Sanchez (gk), Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Caicedo, Lavia, Mudeke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Manchester United hit the reset button again by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the team mired in mid-table mediocrity and Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge for the home Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Dutchman Ten Hag was fired on after a fourth loss in nine league games left United languishing in 14th place -- 12 points behind leader Manchester City.

Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager until Ruben Amorim joins on November 11.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, a young squad has given the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimmer of hope that the London club can return to the Champions League.

Led by the imperious Cole Palmer, who has seven league goals and five assists this season, it sits fifth in the table.

It will also be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

Man United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head:

Total Manchester United Chelsea Draws
At Old Trafford 92 35 30 27
At Stamford Bridge 85 34 21 30
UEFA Champions League 3 2 0 1
FA Cup 7 1 4 2
League Cup 4 1 1 2
Premier League / Top flight 160 64 46 50
FA Community Shield 3 1 0 2
Total 177 69 51 57
When and where will Manchester United vs Chelsea be played?
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England on November 3, 2024.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST)/
How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League?
Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. It can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Chelsea /

Premier League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

