Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea Highlights: Caicedo equalises after Bruno goal to end Premier League match in a draw

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United held to 1-1 draw by Chelsea as Van Nistelrooy remains unbeaten as interim manager
Manchester United: Onana (gk), Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund
Chelsea: Sanchez (gk), Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Caicedo, Lavia, Mudeke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Manchester United hit the reset button again by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the team mired in mid-table mediocrity and Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge for the home Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.
Dutchman Ten Hag was fired on after a fourth loss in nine league games left United languishing in 14th place -- 12 points behind leader Manchester City.
Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager until Ruben Amorim joins on November 11.
Under new manager Enzo Maresca, a young squad has given the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimmer of hope that the London club can return to the Champions League.
Led by the imperious Cole Palmer, who has seven league goals and five assists this season, it sits fifth in the table.
It will also be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.
Man United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head:
|Total
|Manchester United
|Chelsea
|Draws
|At Old Trafford
|92
|35
|30
|27
|At Stamford Bridge
|85
|34
|21
|30
|UEFA Champions League
|3
|2
|0
|1
|FA Cup
|7
|1
|4
|2
|League Cup
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Premier League / Top flight
|160
|64
|46
|50
|FA Community Shield
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Total
|177
|69
|51
|57
When and where will Manchester United vs Chelsea be played?
How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League?
