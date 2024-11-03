Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea Highlights: Caicedo equalises after Bruno goal to end Premier League match in a draw

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United held to 1-1 draw by Chelsea as Van Nistelrooy remains unbeaten as interim manager

LINEUPS

Manchester United: Onana (gk), Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Chelsea: Sanchez (gk), Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Caicedo, Lavia, Mudeke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Manchester United hit the reset button again by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the team mired in mid-table mediocrity and Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge for the home Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Dutchman Ten Hag was fired on after a fourth loss in nine league games left United languishing in 14th place -- 12 points behind leader Manchester City.

Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager until Ruben Amorim joins on November 11.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, a young squad has given the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimmer of hope that the London club can return to the Champions League.

Led by the imperious Cole Palmer, who has seven league goals and five assists this season, it sits fifth in the table.

It will also be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

Man United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head:

Total Manchester United Chelsea Draws At Old Trafford 92 35 30 27 At Stamford Bridge 85 34 21 30 UEFA Champions League 3 2 0 1 FA Cup 7 1 4 2 League Cup 4 1 1 2 Premier League / Top flight 160 64 46 50 FA Community Shield 3 1 0 2 Total 177 69 51 57