Premier League: Tottenham thrashes Aston Villa 4-1

Published : Nov 03, 2024 22:39 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

AP
Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their second goal.
infoIcon

Tottenham Hotspur’s Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The forward struck two goals in the space of four second-half minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Villa had led at the break.

Solanke scored in the 75th and 79th as Spurs produced a stunning second-half performance to follow up its victory against Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Morgan Rogers had given Champions League-chasing Villa the lead in the 32nd minute, but Brennan Johnson leveled the game four minutes after the break.

Solanke’s double put Spurs 3-1 ahead and James Maddison curled a free kick into the top corner in the sixth minute of added time.

Tottenham is up to seventh in the standings, while fifth-place Villa missed out on the chance to move into the top three.

