Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham thrashed Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.
The forward struck two goals in the space of four second-half minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Villa had led at the break.
Solanke scored in the 75th and 79th as Spurs produced a stunning second-half performance to follow up its victory against Manchester City in the League Cup on Wednesday.
Morgan Rogers had given Champions League-chasing Villa the lead in the 32nd minute, but Brennan Johnson leveled the game four minutes after the break.
Solanke’s double put Spurs 3-1 ahead and James Maddison curled a free kick into the top corner in the sixth minute of added time.
Tottenham is up to seventh in the standings, while fifth-place Villa missed out on the chance to move into the top three.
Latest on Sportstar
- WSL 2024-25: Man City stays atop after beating Crystal Palace; Man United holds Arsenal to 1-1 draw
- Premier League: Tottenham thrashes Aston Villa 4-1
- ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC hosts ‘old friends’, hopes to return to winning ways against Chennaiyin FC
- La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona extends lead at top with 3-1 win against Espanyol
- Malaysian MotoGP 2024: Jack Miller says he was lucky to walk away from crash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE