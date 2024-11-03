MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man United vs Chelsea H2H: Full head-to-head record of MUN v CHE before Premier League clash

The Blues will be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 14:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United in action against Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United hit the reset button again by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the team mired in mid-table mediocrity and appointed Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as his replacement.

However, Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge of the Red Devils until the Portuguese joins on November 11.

One the other hand, Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, has given the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimmer of hope that the club can return to the Champions League.

The Blues will be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

Man United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head:

Total Manchester United Chelsea Draws
At Old Trafford 92 35 30 27
At Stamford Bridge 85 34 21 30
UEFA Champions League 3 2 0 1
FA Cup 7 1 4 2
League Cup 4 1 1 2
Premier League / Top flight 160 64 46 50
FA Community Shield 3 1 0 2
Total 177 69 51 57

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Chelsea /

Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United vs Chelsea H2H: Full head-to-head record of MUN v CHE before Premier League clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz’s six spins New Zealand to historic 3-0 clean sweep of India
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Rio Takeda wins Toto Japan Classic after 6 sudden-death playoff holes for her first LPGA Tour win
    AP
  4. NBA 2024 roundup: Cavs edge Bucks, improve to 7-0
    Reuters
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma remains doubtful for 1st Test against Australia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Man United vs Chelsea H2H: Full head-to-head record of MUN v CHE before Premier League clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v CHE in Premier League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2024-25: Super Salah sends Liverpool top with victory over Brighton; Nottingham thumps West Ham
    Reuters
  4. Man City’s unbeaten Premier League run ends at 32 games with shock loss to Bournemouth
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Arteta frustrated by Arsenal’s loss at Newcastle
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man United vs Chelsea H2H: Full head-to-head record of MUN v CHE before Premier League clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ajaz’s six spins New Zealand to historic 3-0 clean sweep of India
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Rio Takeda wins Toto Japan Classic after 6 sudden-death playoff holes for her first LPGA Tour win
    AP
  4. NBA 2024 roundup: Cavs edge Bucks, improve to 7-0
    Reuters
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma remains doubtful for 1st Test against Australia
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment