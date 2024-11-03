Man United vs Chelsea H2H: Full head-to-head record of MUN v CHE before Premier League clash

Manchester United hit the reset button again by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the team mired in mid-table mediocrity and appointed Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim as his replacement.

However, Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge of the Red Devils until the Portuguese joins on November 11.

One the other hand, Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, has given the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimmer of hope that the club can return to the Champions League.

The Blues will be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

Man United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head: