Man City’s unbeaten Premier League run ends at 32 games with shock loss to Bournemouth

The loss dropped Pep Guardiola’s City to second in the table with 23 points after 10 matches, two points behind Liverpool.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 22:43 IST , BOURNEMOUTH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland waits to restart the game after Bournemouth’s Evanilson score his sides second goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson got on the scoresheet as the hosts held on for a stunning 2-1 victory over champions Manchester City on Saturday, ending the visitors’ unbeaten streak in the Premier League at 32 games.

The loss dropped Pep Guardiola’s City -- which had not lost in the league since a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa on December 6 -- to second in the table with 23 points after 10 matches, two points behind Liverpool. Andoni Iraola’s side climbed to eighth on 15 points with its first victory over City in the club’s history.

Bournemouth were rewarded for their strong start with Semenyo’s ninth-minute goal. Milos Kerkez superbly worked the ball up the left side to the byline before sending a low cross to Semenyo, who turned and beat goalkeeper Ederson.

Evanilson doubled the lead in the 64th when he latched onto Kerkez’s cross and slotted home.

AS IT HAPPENED: Bournemouth vs Man City highlights

City, which has been struggling with injuries to key players, created a nervy finish after pulling a goal back in the 82nd minute when Josko Gvardiol leapt to meet Ilkay Gundogan’s cross, his looping header pushed in off the bar by Mark Travers.

That came two minutes after City’s scoring machine Erling Haaland had his side’s first shot on target, and the visitors kept the pressure on Travers, who had had little to do up to that point, and Bournemouth’s defence in the dying minutes.

Travers made a terrific save in added time to help secure Bournemouth’s win when he stopped Haaland’s header from close range. The striker then fired his own rebound off the post.

“We knew we couldn’t match the intensity,” said Guardiola. “We have talked about it. It was an open game. We had chances at the end, but I congratulate Bournemouth for the victory.”

City has been hampered by a long list of injuries. However, winger Jeremy Doku made a surprise return and instantly made his presence felt after being subbed on in the second-half.

Neither captain Kyle Walker nor key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne were expected to play either, but the former started, and the latter returned to the bench.

Phil Foden also had a decent chance for City but dragged his shot wide of the net in the second half.

Haaland went down after a challenge from Lewis Cook just before the hour, but VAR determined it was a fair tackle. The Norwegian was on the ground for several minutes receiving treatment before continuing but could not find the net. 

