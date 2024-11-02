Verstappen demoted to fourth at Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race

Three-time world champion and series leader Max Verstappen was demoted from third to fourth following Saturday’s sprint race at the Brazilian Grand Prix for infringing Virtual Safety Car rules.

The demotion meant the Red Bull driver lost a point and enabled race winner Lando Norris of McLaren to trim his deficit to 44 points in the drivers title race with four Grands Prix, and a further sprint, remaining this year.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc also profited from the stewards’ decision as he was promoted to third behind the McLaren duo of Norris and Oscar Piastri who had used team orders to switch positions in the closing laps and claim a 1-2.

Verstappen was running behind Piastri under VSC conditions when he gained and ran slightly alongside the Australian driver before the race went “green” again for a final flying lap.

The stewards report said that Verstappen’s move had indicated he had taken “a sporting advantage under the VSC”.

Verstappen faces starting Sunday’s Grand Prix race with a five-second grid penalty for taking a new engine, his sixth of the season, surpassing the permitted limit of four.

Qualifying for the race was delayed by heavy rain at Interlagos on Saturday afternoon.