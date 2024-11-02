MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker

Bhaker, who is pursuing a Master of Arts in Public Administration, said that she will return from a three-month break and take aim again after November 5.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 19:25 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
President of the D.A.V. College Managing Committee, Punam Suri felicitating Manu Bhaker, a DAV student and bronze medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024, during the DAV Sports Conclave 2024 in New Delhi.
President of the D.A.V. College Managing Committee, Punam Suri felicitating Manu Bhaker, a DAV student and bronze medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024, during the DAV Sports Conclave 2024 in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

President of the D.A.V. College Managing Committee, Punam Suri felicitating Manu Bhaker, a DAV student and bronze medal winner at the Paris Olympics 2024, during the DAV Sports Conclave 2024 in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Since tasting success in Paris by becoming the first Indian female shooter to medal at the Olympics, Manu Bhaker has consciously stayed away from the shooting ranges. During the three-month break from training that she has undertaken to rest and recuperate, the 22-year-old has basked in the adulation deserving of a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, attending a spree of felicitation ceremonies and promotional events across the country.

On the sidelines of a felicitation for Paris Olympians and Paralympians by DAV United Foundation at a plush hotel in the national capital on Saturday — she is an alumnus of the educational institution — Bhaker elaborated on what the past few months have been like.

“I am not a very social person to be completely honest with you. I am good with people, but I am not an extrovert,” Bhaker told Sportstar.

“So, this time has really been testing me, my patience and everything. This has been quite different,” she added.

ALSO READ | U-19 World Boxing Championships: Krisha Verma strikes gold, five other Indians win silver

She is now looking forward to getting back to doing what she does best. Bhaker, who is pursuing a Master of Arts in Public Administration at DAV College, Chandigarh, said she will take aim again after November 5.

“I can’t wait to get back to shooting. It’s been hard to keep myself away from it. My last exam is on November 5. So I am looking forward to getting back as soon as it is over,” she said.

Having used the heartbreak of the Tokyo Games three years ago, where her pistol malfunctioned in the 10m air pistol qualification round, to spur her on this year, Bhaker spoke about the lessons she drew from success in Paris.

“Back then, I wanted to avoid people completely. Now even if I want, I can’t avoid people. People recognise me almost everywhere I go. It is nice, but sometimes you feel that your private life is non-existent. What I learned after losing, I won’t be able to learn as much after success. But I am so happy that I undertook the journey from there to now,” she said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manu Bhaker

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, FCG 0-0 BFC, ISL 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: John Turner removes both West Indies openers after England opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Shooting

  1. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. NRAI announces India’s first-ever shooting league
    Team Sportstar
  3. More contenders, bigger challenges as Indian shooters head into 2028 Olympic cycle
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 2024: Vivaan wins silver medal in trap, Anantjeet claims bronze in skeet
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Once deprived of pursuing gymnastics, Olympic champion Adriana Ruano has learnt shooting for stars well
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, FCG 0-0 BFC, ISL 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: John Turner removes both West Indies openers after England opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment