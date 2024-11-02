MagazineBuy Print

U-19 World Boxing Championships: Krisha Verma strikes gold, five other Indians win silver

Five female boxers and a male boxer will fight for gold in the final on Saturday.

Published : Nov 02, 2024 17:54 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Indian boxer Krisha Verma won the gold in the women's 75kg category.
Indian boxer Krisha Verma won the gold in the women’s 75kg category. | Photo Credit: BOXING FEDERATION
infoIcon

Indian boxer Krisha Verma won the gold in the women’s 75kg category. | Photo Credit: BOXING FEDERATION

Young Indian boxer Krisha Verma won the gold in the women’s 75kg category while five others signed off with silver medals at the inaugural U-19 World Championships, organised by World Boxing in Colorado, USA.

While Krisha notched up a unanimous 5-0 decision over Germany’s Simon Lerika in the 75kg summit clash, Chanchal Chaudhary (women’s 48kg), Anjali Kumari Singh (women’s 57kg), Vini (women’s 60kg), Akanksha Phalaswal (women’s 70kg) and Rahul Kundu (men’s 75kg) lost their respective finals.

Chanchal had to settle for a second place finish after she was disqualified while Anjali went down 0-5 to Mia-Tiah Ayton of England.

Akansha and Rahul lost by an identical 1-4 margin to Lilly Deacon of England and USA’s Awinongya Joseph, respectively.

Meanwhile, Vini lost via 2-3 split verdict to England’s Ella Lonsdale.

Five female boxers and a male boxer will fight for gold in the final on Saturday.

The tournament is World Boxing’s first global event.

World Boxing is a breakaway organisation that was launched to ensure boxing’s place in the Olympic movement. It aims to replace the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the world governing body for boxing.

