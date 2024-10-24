Nikhat Zareen aims to bounce back from Paris 2024 Olympics disappointment

Two-time World women’s boxing champion, Nikhat Zareen, said she was disappointed at not getting a medal in the recent Paris Olympics but was keen to leave that behind and focus on the next edition of the Commonwealth and the Asian Games.

“I put my heart and soul into preparing for the 2024 Paris Games. Winning an Olympic medal was one of my biggest dreams. But, being unseeded I got an unfavourable draw and had to bow out early in the Games,” Nikhat said here on Thursday.

“But, now I am back to full-fledged training and will focus on the major events which will be lined up over the next few months including the Asian Championships,” Nikhat said.

“It has been a great journey so far for me and I am thankful to coaches including E. Chiranjeevi Sir (former SAI boxing coach) and all those who helped me make a mark at the highest level,” she said.

“Yes, I am looking for a personal coach, preferably an Indian who can be with me even during the national camps. If I were to hire a foreign coach, there would be a clash of interests as the national boxing federation is also contemplating on hiring a foreign coach. If that happens, I cannot take my personal coach,” the 28-year-old Nikhat explained.

The champion boxer hoped all issues pertaining to the International bodies governing boxing would be resolved amicably by December and the Indian boxers could compete in international events without any hassles.

“I am hopeful of all the interested bodies coming together to ensure that boxing returns to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,” she said.

“The idea of a personal coach is because I have to spend more time now in Hyderabad because of my commitments to my job (she was recently appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police by the Telangana State Government) and also with some family commitments. I can’t be in the national camp right through the year as I did in the preceding four years before the Paris Olympics,” she said.

“Exactly for this reason, I have also appealed to the State Government to allot a site, for setting up an international standard boxing academy in Hyderabad, which would ensure proper training facilities for boxers like me and many young talents. Right now, I don’t have a proper boxing indoor hall in the City to train,” Nikhat said.

“I am trying my best to come out of that Paris disappointment and come back stronger mentally, emotionally and physically. Once the boxing calendar is finalised, I will prepare accordingly,” she said.

“I would like to thank the Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for giving me the DSP post, TPCC President and long-time friend of my father Mr Mahesh Kumar Goud, former Minister Shabbir Ali and the top police brass for all the support and helping me to train hard and win more laurels,” Nikhat concluded.