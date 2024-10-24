MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MotoGP: Bagnaia on ‘mission’ to overhaul Martin in title fight

Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez is third in the title battle and still mathematically in with a chance, albeit 79 points adrift of Martin.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 17:33 IST , BURIRAM, THAILAND - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (L) and Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin take part in a press conference ahead of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on October 24, 2024.
Ducati Lenovo Team’s Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (L) and Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin take part in a press conference ahead of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (L) and Prima Pramac Racing’s Spanish rider Jorge Martin take part in a press conference ahead of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Reigning two-time MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia warned Jorge Martin on Thursday that he is on a “mission” to overhaul his title rival, starting in Thailand this weekend.

Pramac Ducati’s Martin leads Italian defending champion Bagnaia by 20 points with three race weekends left in the season.

That leaves Bagnaia with little room for error heading into Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix at Buriram.

“The mission is to do it -- to recover points and be competitive,” said the 27-year-old, who lost ground after coming third on his Ducati at Phillip Island in Australia.

Spain’s Martin was second in the Grand Prix on Sunday, behind Marc Marquez.

“We know this track is better for me in terms of performance,”  Bagnaia said in Thailand.

“It is a track that I like and where our potential can be higher, and I love the layout.”

He added: “Twenty points at this moment is not a huge gap.”

Bagnaia may like the track more at Buriram compared to Australia, but it was the 26-year-old Martin who triumphed in both the sprint and the main event last year in Thailand.

“For sure I’m in a good moment,” said Martin, who is attempting to win the MotoGP world crown for the first time.

“Australia was really good. I wanted to win, but confident for this race.”

The extreme heat and humidity in Buriram could be a factor, as it will be in Malaysia at the penultimate race weekend of the season.

“For sure it will be hot, it will be difficult,” said Martin.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez is third in the title battle and still mathematically in with a chance, albeit 79 points adrift of Martin.

Combining the sprint race and the main race, a maximum of 37 points are up for grabs this weekend.

“It will be tough,” the Spanish great said, sitting alongside Martin and Bagnaia.

“These two guys will put the target super high.”

The season wraps up in Valencia in mid-November.

Related Topics

Francesco Bagnaia /

Marc Marquez /

Jorge Martin /

MotoGP

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Bagnaia on ‘mission’ to overhaul Martin in title fight
    AFP
  2. BAN vs SA: South Africa in confident mood after first Test win in Indian subcontinent in 10 years
    Reuters
  3. IND vs GER, Bilateral hocket series: Aditya Lalage’s attempt in penalty shootout creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany, hockey HIGHLIGHTS: GER wins series 2-1 amidst controversial shootout, IND wins second match 5-3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former India captain Rani Rampal announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Moto GP

  1. MotoGP: Bagnaia on ‘mission’ to overhaul Martin in title fight
    AFP
  2. MotoGP: Jorge Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Australia MotoGP preview: Martin looks to avoid mistakes as Bagnaia lurks in Championship race
    AFP
  4. MotoGP: Italy’s Di Giannantonio to miss final two races of the season due to shoulder surgery
    AFP
  5. MotoGP bikes to use same engines in 2025 and 2026 before switch to 850cc
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MotoGP: Bagnaia on ‘mission’ to overhaul Martin in title fight
    AFP
  2. BAN vs SA: South Africa in confident mood after first Test win in Indian subcontinent in 10 years
    Reuters
  3. IND vs GER, Bilateral hocket series: Aditya Lalage’s attempt in penalty shootout creates controversy
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany, hockey HIGHLIGHTS: GER wins series 2-1 amidst controversial shootout, IND wins second match 5-3
    Team Sportstar
  5. Former India captain Rani Rampal announces retirement
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment