MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: John Turner removes both West Indies openers after England opts to bowl

WI vs ENG: Get all the latest scores and updates from the second ODI between West Indies and England, being held in Antigua on Saturday.

Updated : Nov 02, 2024 19:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
John Turner of England celebrates dismissing Evin Lewis of the West Indies.
John Turner of England celebrates dismissing Evin Lewis of the West Indies. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

John Turner of England celebrates dismissing Evin Lewis of the West Indies. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between West Indies and England, being held at North Sound, Antigua.

West Indies and England will face off in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday.

The host leads the series 1-0 after beating England by eight wickets in the rain-marred series opener.

The third ODI will take place on November 6 in Barbados.

WI vs ENG 2nd ODI - LIVE SCORECARD

Toss Update

England won the toss and has elected to bowl.

Toss

The toss for the second ODI between West Indies and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

WI vs ENG Live Telecast and Streaming Info

The second ODI between West Indies and England will not be telecast live in India. The match will, however, be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 7 PM IST.

THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Shamar Joseph.
ENGLAND
Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jafer Chohan.

Related Topics

England /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: John Turner removes both West Indies openers after England opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: Starting lineups out; Chhetri, Jhingan in action; FCG v BFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: John Turner removes both West Indies openers after England opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Highest successful run chases at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hong Kong Sixes: India suffers defeats against UAE, England
    PTI
  5. IND A vs AUS A, 1st unofficial Test: Sudharsan scores century on Day 3 but task cut out for India A against Australia A
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: John Turner removes both West Indies openers after England opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Ashwin, Jadeja wreck New Zealand after Gill, Pant rescue India to set up thrilling finish on Day 2
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE updates, ISL 2024-25: Starting lineups out; Chhetri, Jhingan in action; FCG v BFC; Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment