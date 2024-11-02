WI vs ENG Live Score, 2nd ODI: John Turner removes both West Indies openers after England opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between West Indies and England, being held at North Sound, Antigua.

West Indies and England will face off in the second ODI of their three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday.

The host leads the series 1-0 after beating England by eight wickets in the rain-marred series opener.

The third ODI will take place on November 6 in Barbados.

Toss Update

England won the toss and has elected to bowl.

The toss for the second ODI between West Indies and England will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

WI vs ENG Live Telecast and Streaming Info

The second ODI between West Indies and England will not be telecast live in India. The match will, however, be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. The match will begin at 7 PM IST.

THE SQUADS WEST INDIES Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Hayden Walsh, Shamar Joseph. ENGLAND Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, John Turner, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Rehan Ahmed, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Jafer Chohan.