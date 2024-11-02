Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later

November 02, 2024 19:18

Match Details: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Form guide: Bengaluru Bulls head into this fixture after a win against Dabang Delhi K. C. on October 29. They won the match 34-33 and it was their first win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans got the better of Patna Pirates in their last match by a 28-26 scoreline on October 28.

Head-to-head: In PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have played each other 24 times.

With 16 wins against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls lead the head-to-head record. Telugu Titans have won 4 times while 4 matches ended in ties.

The previous contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans ended in favour of the latter. They won 37-29 earlier in Season 11.

With 1 win and 4 losses, Bengaluru Bulls are 12th on the PKL 11 points table with 6 points.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have 11 points and are 10th on the points table. They have won 2 and lost 3 times.