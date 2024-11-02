Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later

- November 02, 2024 19:18Match Details: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
Form guide: Bengaluru Bulls head into this fixture after a win against Dabang Delhi K. C. on October 29. They won the match 34-33 and it was their first win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Meanwhile, Telugu Titans got the better of Patna Pirates in their last match by a 28-26 scoreline on October 28.
Head-to-head: In PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have played each other 24 times.
With 16 wins against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls lead the head-to-head record. Telugu Titans have won 4 times while 4 matches ended in ties.
The previous contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans ended in favour of the latter. They won 37-29 earlier in Season 11.
With 1 win and 4 losses, Bengaluru Bulls are 12th on the PKL 11 points table with 6 points.
Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have 11 points and are 10th on the points table. They have won 2 and lost 3 times.
- November 02, 2024 19:17Devank and Pawan in action tonight - Here’s a look at the top raiders so far
- November 02, 2024 19:12It’s always been a spicy rivalry this, between the neighbours
- November 02, 2024 19:06Match details: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates
Form guide: UP Yoddhas head into this clash after a defeat against Haryana Steelers on October 30. They lost the match 28-30 and it was their second loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.
Patna Pirates, on the other hand, won their last match after beating Dabang Delhi K. C. 44-30 on October 31.
Head to head: In PKL history, UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates have played each other 15 times.
Patna Pirates lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while UP Yoddhas have returned with a victory on 5 occasions. One match between these sides ended in a tie.
The previous contest between UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates ended in favour of the latter. They won 34-31 in Season 10.
With 3 wins and 2 losses, UP Yoddhas are third on the PKL 11 points table with 17 points.
Patna Pirates, meanwhile, have 11 points and are ninth on the points table. They have won 2 and lost 2 times.
- November 02, 2024 18:58Hello and welcome to live coverage of Saturday’s action in the Pro Kabaddi League
Action continues from the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad where two high-octane fixtures await you tonight - UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates in the first game while Bengaluru Bulls take on home favourite Telugu Titans in the second game of the evening.
It’s time to shake off the holiday inertia and get back into action and you can keep track of all the updates right here.
