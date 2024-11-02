MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later

PKL season 11 Live Score Updates: UP Yoddhas takes on Patna Pirates in the first fixture, while Bengaluru Bulls take on home favourite Telugu Titans in the second game on November 2 in Hyderabad.

Updated : Nov 02, 2024 19:39 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 14 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on November 2, 2024.

The scores will read: UP- Patna (1st match) | Bulls - Titans (2nd match)

  • November 02, 2024 19:18
    Match Details: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

    Form guide: Bengaluru Bulls head into this fixture after a win against Dabang Delhi K. C. on October 29. They won the match 34-33 and it was their first win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

    Meanwhile, Telugu Titans got the better of Patna Pirates in their last match by a 28-26 scoreline on October 28.


    Head-to-head: In PKL history, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have played each other 24 times.

    With 16 wins against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls lead the head-to-head record. Telugu Titans have won 4 times while 4 matches ended in ties.

    The previous contest between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans ended in favour of the latter. They won 37-29 earlier in Season 11.

    With 1 win and 4 losses, Bengaluru Bulls are 12th on the PKL 11 points table with 6 points.

    Telugu Titans, meanwhile, have 11 points and are 10th on the points table. They have won 2 and lost 3 times.

  • November 02, 2024 19:17
    Devank and Pawan in action tonight - Here’s a look at the top raiders so far

    GbTHXupa8AAhnVn.jpg

  • November 02, 2024 19:12
    It’s always been a spicy rivalry this, between the neighbours
  • November 02, 2024 19:06
    Match details: UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates

    Form guide: UP Yoddhas head into this clash after a defeat against Haryana Steelers on October 30. They lost the match 28-30 and it was their second loss in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11.

    Patna Pirates, on the other hand, won their last match after beating Dabang Delhi K. C. 44-30 on October 31.

    Head to head: In PKL history, UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates have played each other 15 times.

    Patna Pirates lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while UP Yoddhas have returned with a victory on 5 occasions. One match between these sides ended in a tie.

    The previous contest between UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates ended in favour of the latter. They won 34-31 in Season 10.

    With 3 wins and 2 losses, UP Yoddhas are third on the PKL 11 points table with 17 points.

    Patna Pirates, meanwhile, have 11 points and are ninth on the points table. They have won 2 and lost 2 times.

  • November 02, 2024 18:58
    Hello and welcome to live coverage of Saturday’s action in the Pro Kabaddi League

    Action continues from the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad where two high-octane fixtures await you tonight - UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates in the first game while Bengaluru Bulls take on home favourite Telugu Titans in the second game of the evening. 

    It’s time to shake off the holiday inertia and get back into action and you can keep track of all the updates right here. 

Related Topics

UP Yoddhas /

Patna Pirates /

Bengaluru Bulls /

Telugu Titans

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, FCG 0-0 BFC, ISL 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v BHA; Lineups out; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bournemouth vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: Where to watch BOU v MCI; Lineups out; Kick off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Gagan Gowda’s late charge in vain as UP Yoddhas loses 28-30 to Haryana Steelers; Tamil Thalaivas beats Gujarat Giants 44-25
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2024: Fazel Atrachali becomes first Pro Kabaddi League player to reach 500 career tackle points during Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Bharat shines as UP Yoddhas beats Gujarat Giants 35-29; Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in 30-30 tie
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights, PKL 2024: Pawan’s 18 points in vain as Telugu Titans loses 37-41 to Dabang Delhi; U Mumba vs Bengal Warriorz ends in 31-31 tie
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas take on Patna Pirates; Pardeep vs Pawan in Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans later
    Team Sportstar
  2. FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, FCG 0-0 BFC, ISL 2024-25: First-half underway, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v BHA; Lineups out; Kick-off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bournemouth vs Manchester City LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: Where to watch BOU v MCI; Lineups out; Kick off at 8:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Cannot learn as much from success as I did from failure, says Manu Bhaker
    Vivek Krishnan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment