Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 19-31 Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers later

- October 30, 2024 20:3518-27
Parteek Dahiya with a multi-point raid! He gets a running hand touch on Narender before escaping the dash of Anuj Gawade.
- October 30, 2024 20:3416-27
Sachin has been taken down by Rohit.
- October 30, 2024 20:3315-27
A good defensive effort saw Guman Singh walk back to the bench. Anuj Gawade gets the point.
- October 30, 2024 20:3315-26
Sachin does the clean up act! Rakesh was self out before Sachin gets a tag on Neeraj Kumar and with this, TAMIL THALAIVAS GETS AN ALL-OUT ON GUJARAT GIANTS!
- October 30, 2024 20:3215-22
Nitesh Kumar with a strong dash, takes out Himanshu Singh.
- October 30, 2024 20:3115-21
And Narender completes his well-deserved Super 10 in this raid. He gets two touchpoints of Rohit and Mohammadesmaeil Nabibakhsh.
- October 30, 2024 20:2915-19
Second tackle point for Narender Kandola who leads the defence to take down Narender Kandola.
- October 30, 2024 20:2815-18
Vishal Chahal was self out in the raid.
- October 30, 2024 20:23Halftime | Gujarat 14-18 Tamil
Narender Kandola gets a toe touch on Himanshu and then escapes to the midline, giving Tamil a four-point lead at the end of first half.
- October 30, 2024 20:2014-17
Himanshu Singh has been SUPER TACKLED for the second time today! Sahil Gulia, Abhishek and Bastami combined to give Tamil two points this time.
- October 30, 2024 20:1914-15
Sachin fails to return safely in his half in the do-or-die raid. Rohit gets his ankles to pin Sachin down.
- October 30, 2024 20:1813-15
Three-man defence of Tamil led by Amir Hossein Bastami takes down Himanshu Singh to get TWO SUPER TACKLES POINT!
- October 30, 2024 20:1813-13
13 apiece! Gujarat, led by its defence, restores parity after taking down Chandran Ranjith in his do-or-die raid. Mohammadesmaeil Nabibakhsh gets a point in defence.
- October 30, 2024 20:1712-13
Guman Singh picks a tag on Aashish in his do-or-die raid.
- October 30, 2024 20:1611-13
Defender Aashish goes into the raid for Tamil and picks a tag on Sombir.
- October 30, 2024 20:1311-12
Sachin and then Narender Kandola has been tackled by the roaring Gujarat’s defence in back-to-back raids. Narender managers a bonus in his raid.
- October 30, 2024 20:119-11
Guman Singh escapes from Amir Hossien Bastami in the do-or-die raid.
- October 30, 2024 20:108-11
Third point for Sachin, he touches Gujarat captain Neeraj Kumar for a point.
- October 30, 2024 20:098-10
Narender Kandola gets a point in the raid instantly. Gets a tag on Vahid Rezaeimehr.
- October 30, 2024 20:088-9
Guman Singh goes into the raid and picks up a tag on Aashish.
- October 30, 2024 20:067-9
Himanshu Singh goes to the lobby without getting any touch in the raid.
- October 30, 2024 20:067-8
Sachin picks a bonus.
- October 30, 2024 20:057-7
Himanshu Singh gets a tag on Abhishek Manokaran.
- October 30, 2024 20:056-7
Narender Kandola has been sent back to the bench for the first time today. Rohit gets the point in defence.
- October 30, 2024 20:045-7
Himanshu Singh gets a bonus.
- October 30, 2024 20:044-7
Sachin is in the raid now and he picks his first raid point, touches Rakesh.
- October 30, 2024 20:034-6
Sixth point for Tamil, all six belongs to Narender! He initiates a tackle on Guman Singh.
- October 30, 2024 20:034-5
Narender Kandola picks a touch on Sombir this time.
- October 30, 2024 20:024-4
Multi-point raid from Guman Singh! He escapes from Amir Hossein Bastami and Sahil Gulia to restore parity.
- October 30, 2024 20:012-4
Fourth point for Narender. This time a bonus.
- October 30, 2024 20:012-3
Guman Singh goes in his first raid and runs back after touching Aashish.
- October 30, 2024 20:011-3
Narender Kandola is in the raid and jumps above two defenders to take the touchpoints of Rohit and Himanshu Singh.
- October 30, 2024 20:001-1
Rakesh HS gets a bonus as well.
- October 30, 2024 19:590-1
A bonus for Narender.
- October 30, 2024 19:590-0
Rakesh HS starts the proceedings for Gujarat in the raid. He starts with an empty raid.
- October 30, 2024 19:58Toss: Gujarat | The scores will read Gujarat-Tamil
Gujarat Giants won the toss and selected the choice of raid: Right
- October 30, 2024 19:21Gujarat vs Tamil | Starting Lineups
GUJARAT GIANTS: Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Himanshu Singh, Rakesh, Guman Singh, Rohit
TAMIL THALAIVAS: Sahil Gulia, Nitesh Kumar. Aashish, Abhishek Manokaran, Narender Kandola, Amirhossein Bastami, Sachin
- October 30, 2024 18:58UP vs Haryana | Squads
UP YODDHAS: Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Bhavani Rajput, Akshay R. Suryawanshi, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Gangaram, Jayesh Mahajan, Hitesh, Sachin, Sahul Kumar, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Vivek
HARYANA STEELERS: Vinay, Shivam Patare, Vishal Tate, Jayasoorya Ns, Ghanshyam Magar, Gnana Abishek S, Vikas Jadhav, Manikandan N, Hardeep, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Sanjay, Ashish Gill, Manikandan S., Sahil, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Naveen, Sanskar Mishra
- October 30, 2024 18:58Gujarat vs Tamil | Squads
GUJARAT GIANTS: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Nitin, Guman Singh, Monu, Himanshu, Himanshu Singh, Aadesh Siwach, Sombir, Vahid RezaEimehr, Neeraj Kumar, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohit, Manuj, Nitesh, Jitender Yadav, Balaji D, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Raj D. Salunkhe, Rohan Singh
TAMIL THALAIVAS: Vishal Chahal, Ramkumar Mayandi, Nitin Singh, Narender, Dhiraj Bailmare, Sachin, Sourabh Fagare, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sagar, Aashish, Mohit, Sahil Gulia, Anuj Gawade, Ronak, Nitesh Kumar, Amirhossein Bastami, Moein Safaghi
- October 30, 2024 18:50Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Preview
- October 30, 2024 18:39Live Streaming Info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 30, 2024 18:39Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 13, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 30, 2024.
Gujarat Giants will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the day’s first match while UP Yoddhas will be up against Haryana Steelers in the second match.
