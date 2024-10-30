MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-1 MBSG; Manvir’s goal the difference as second half gets underway

HFC vs MBSG: Catch all the LIVE updates from Hyderabad FC’s match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

Updated : Oct 30, 2024 20:42 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Hyderabad FC’s match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

  • October 30, 2024 20:35
    Second half underway

    Hyderabad FC, the side that’s trailing at the moment, gets things going in the second half.

  • October 30, 2024 20:20
    HALFTIME
    HALFTIME; HFC 0-1 MBSG

    That’s that from the first 45 minutes. Manvir Singh’s goal is the difference between the two sides at the break.

  • October 30, 2024 20:17
    45’- HFC 0-1 MBSG; Yellow card

    Alba sees yellow after a crunching tackle on Deepak Tangri. Replay shows a nasty challenge on the ankle as the commentators call it a red.

  • October 30, 2024 20:15
    43’- HFC 0-1 MBSG; Mariners looking for a second

    Ever since taking the lead, Mohun Bagan has been trying to double it. Two back-to-back corners now after Sahal tried his luck on goal.

  • October 30, 2024 20:08
    GOAL
    37’- HFC 0-1 MBSG; MANVIR SCORES!

    What a miss from Anirudh Thapa! He finds Manvir’s run on the right hand side as the winger darts into the box, leaves Alex Saji in his wake and slots the ball into the net.

  • October 30, 2024 20:05
    33’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Great defending from Saji!

    Manvir stops for a second and looks for Maclaren inside the box but Alex Saji makes a crucial intervention and clears the ball.

  • October 30, 2024 20:01
    30’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Close!

    Cy Goddard goes for goal as he tries to curl it into the far post but the ball goes over the crossbar. The players take some drinks.

  • October 30, 2024 20:00
    YELLOW CARD
    29’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Mariners’ skipper Bose sees yellow

    Rabeeh is too quick for Subhasish Bose as the defender resorts to bringing the winger down at the cost of a booking.

  • October 30, 2024 19:55
    24’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; And Mariners finally clicking

    After a little over 20 minutes, Mohun Bagan players are clicking and playing one-touch passes to move towards Hyderabad’s box. The host’s backline staying strong, for now.

  • October 30, 2024 19:50
    19’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Manvir goes searching

    Manvir Singh gets the ball from Greg Stewart and tries to find the target from an acute angle, but only finds the side netting.

  • October 30, 2024 19:46
    YELLOW CARD
    15’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; First booking of the game

    Alberto sees yellow for a foul on Rabeeh.

  • October 30, 2024 19:45
    12’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Hyderabad continuing with possession

    As this update is being written, the Hyderabad goalie Longte gives the ball away cheaply. Nonetheless, it’s been the Nizams with the ball so far, and with the promising chances.

  • October 30, 2024 19:35
    4’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Great start for the host!

    The first few minutes have been played inside the Mariners’ half as Hyderabad FC has been trying to get inside the opposition box with intent. The Nizams mainly operating though the left flank so far when going forward.

  • October 30, 2024 19:31
    KICKOFF!

    Mohun Bagan in its whites gets the game going at the Gachibowli stadium against Hyderabad FC, in its traditional yellow threads.

  • October 30, 2024 19:13
    Can the Australian forward get on the scoresheet tonight?
  • October 30, 2024 18:54
    Gachibowli is set to host the Blue Tigers soon!

    Tonight’s venue will welcome back the Indian men’s national team for a friendly. Here are the details:

    India-Malaysia friendly moved to Nov. 18; Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium to play host

    India will host Malaysia in a friendly match during the FIFA Window on November 18 at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

  • October 30, 2024 18:35
    Mohun Bagan starting XI

    Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Sahal Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Jamie Maclaren

  • October 30, 2024 18:33
    Hyderabad FC starting XI

    Longte (GK), Parag Shrivas, Stefan Sapic, Alex Saji, Muhammed Rafi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Andrei Alba, Ramhlunchhunga, Cy Goddard, Abdul Rabeeh, Allan Miranda

  • October 30, 2024 18:19
    What can be expected from the match?

    Fresh from its emphatic win over Mohammedan Sporting in the previous game, which snapped a seven-game-long winless streak, former champion Hyderabad FC takes on defending Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

    HFC head coach Thgangboi Singto should be looking for the same kind of form tomorrow to keep the winning momentum going.

    ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan looks to continue winning momentum against resurgent Hyderabad FC

    Hyderabad FC enters the match on the back of a resounding 4-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata that ended its seven-match winless streak.

  • October 30, 2024 18:06
    Where you can watch Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan?

    The LIVE telecast of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the Sports18 network.

    The LIVE stream of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates from the match.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

