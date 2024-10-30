Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-1 MBSG; Manvir’s goal the difference as second half gets underway

Key Updates
- October 30, 2024 20:35Second half underway
Hyderabad FC, the side that’s trailing at the moment, gets things going in the second half.
- October 30, 2024 20:20HALFTIMEHALFTIME; HFC 0-1 MBSG
That’s that from the first 45 minutes. Manvir Singh’s goal is the difference between the two sides at the break.
- October 30, 2024 20:1745’- HFC 0-1 MBSG; Yellow card
Alba sees yellow after a crunching tackle on Deepak Tangri. Replay shows a nasty challenge on the ankle as the commentators call it a red.
- October 30, 2024 20:1543’- HFC 0-1 MBSG; Mariners looking for a second
Ever since taking the lead, Mohun Bagan has been trying to double it. Two back-to-back corners now after Sahal tried his luck on goal.
- October 30, 2024 20:08GOAL37’- HFC 0-1 MBSG; MANVIR SCORES!
What a miss from Anirudh Thapa! He finds Manvir’s run on the right hand side as the winger darts into the box, leaves Alex Saji in his wake and slots the ball into the net.
- October 30, 2024 20:0533’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Great defending from Saji!
Manvir stops for a second and looks for Maclaren inside the box but Alex Saji makes a crucial intervention and clears the ball.
- October 30, 2024 20:0130’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Close!
Cy Goddard goes for goal as he tries to curl it into the far post but the ball goes over the crossbar. The players take some drinks.
- October 30, 2024 20:00YELLOW CARD29’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Mariners’ skipper Bose sees yellow
Rabeeh is too quick for Subhasish Bose as the defender resorts to bringing the winger down at the cost of a booking.
- October 30, 2024 19:5524’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; And Mariners finally clicking
After a little over 20 minutes, Mohun Bagan players are clicking and playing one-touch passes to move towards Hyderabad’s box. The host’s backline staying strong, for now.
- October 30, 2024 19:5019’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Manvir goes searching
Manvir Singh gets the ball from Greg Stewart and tries to find the target from an acute angle, but only finds the side netting.
- October 30, 2024 19:46YELLOW CARD15’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; First booking of the game
Alberto sees yellow for a foul on Rabeeh.
- October 30, 2024 19:4512’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Hyderabad continuing with possession
As this update is being written, the Hyderabad goalie Longte gives the ball away cheaply. Nonetheless, it’s been the Nizams with the ball so far, and with the promising chances.
- October 30, 2024 19:354’- HFC 0-0 MBSG; Great start for the host!
The first few minutes have been played inside the Mariners’ half as Hyderabad FC has been trying to get inside the opposition box with intent. The Nizams mainly operating though the left flank so far when going forward.
- October 30, 2024 19:31KICKOFF!
Mohun Bagan in its whites gets the game going at the Gachibowli stadium against Hyderabad FC, in its traditional yellow threads.
- October 30, 2024 19:13Can the Australian forward get on the scoresheet tonight?
- October 30, 2024 18:54Gachibowli is set to host the Blue Tigers soon!
Tonight’s venue will welcome back the Indian men’s national team for a friendly. Here are the details:
- October 30, 2024 18:35Mohun Bagan starting XI
Vishal Kaith (GK), Subhasish Bose, Alberto Rodriguez, Tom Aldred, Asish Rai, Sahal Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Greg Stewart, Jamie Maclaren
- October 30, 2024 18:33Hyderabad FC starting XI
Longte (GK), Parag Shrivas, Stefan Sapic, Alex Saji, Muhammed Rafi, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Andrei Alba, Ramhlunchhunga, Cy Goddard, Abdul Rabeeh, Allan Miranda
- October 30, 2024 18:19What can be expected from the match?
Fresh from its emphatic win over Mohammedan Sporting in the previous game, which snapped a seven-game-long winless streak, former champion Hyderabad FC takes on defending Shield winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
HFC head coach Thgangboi Singto should be looking for the same kind of form tomorrow to keep the winning momentum going.
- October 30, 2024 18:06Where you can watch Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan?
The LIVE telecast of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the Sports18 network.
The LIVE stream of the ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates from the match.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Masters 2024: Fourth-seeded Medvedev loses to Popyrin in second round
- Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score, ISL 2024-25: HFC 0-1 MBSG; Manvir’s goal the difference as second half gets underway
- Indian sports wrap, October 30: Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches Paris Masters quarterfinals
- WPL 2025: Danni Wyatt traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from UP Warriorz
- Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants 19-31 Tamil Thalaivas; UP Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers later
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE