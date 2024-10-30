MagazineBuy Print

India-Malaysia friendly moved to Nov. 18; Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium to play host

Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium also hosted the Intercontinental Cup in September.

Published : Oct 30, 2024 15:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 09/09/2024: India's (Blue) players playing against Syria (White) during final match of Intercontinental Cup 2024 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, September 09, 2024. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu
HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 09/09/2024: India's (Blue) players playing against Syria (White) during final match of Intercontinental Cup 2024 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, September 09, 2024. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
infoIcon

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, 09/09/2024: India's (Blue) players playing against Syria (White) during final match of Intercontinental Cup 2024 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, September 09, 2024. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

India will host Malaysia in a friendly match during the FIFA Window on November 18 at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday.

Earlier, the match was scheduled for November 19.

Malaysia is currently ranked 133rd in the FIFA ranking, while India is ranked 125th.  .

The last time the two teams met was in October 2023 in the Merdeka Cup semifinal. The Blue Tigers lost 2-4. 

READ | Marquez’s India shows signs of promise in Vietnam draw

Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium also hosted the Intercontinental Cup in September where India played out a goalless draw against Mauritius and then lost 0-3 to Syria.

Manolo Marquez’s side last played on October 12, where it came back with a creditable 1-1 draw in the away match at Vietnam.

