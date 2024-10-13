Manolo Marquez’s India shows signs of promise in Vietnam draw

When Bui Vai Ho’s volleyed strike in the 38th minute deflected off Anwar Ali and trickled over the line, India were clearly the second-best team at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh. Manolo Marquez, with plenty of goodwill to his name, was under pressure to steer the national team away from irrelevance. Another defeat, following his shaky start with FC Goa in his dual coaching role, would have added to the scrutiny.

However, India emerged in the second half with a much-improved performance. While it wasn’t the much-desired win – its first of the calendar year – the 1-1 draw away to Vietnam offered several reasons for optimism.

When the starting XIs were announced, Marquez made an intriguing decision, slotting Farukh Choudhary, typically a winger for his club, as the no. 9 in a 3-4-3 formation to mirror Kim Sang-sik’s setup. Farukh’s last appearance for the national team had been exactly three years ago, before a serious knee injury sidelined him for nearly a year, dropping him down the pecking order. The 27-year-old has had to work his way back into contention, and his strong start to the Indian Super League season with Chennaiyin FC earned him his place in the squad for Vietnam.

Farukh’s selection, along with the shift in formation, was Marquez’s first significant stamp on this team. Yet on the pitch, India initially lacked sharpness, despite five training sessions in the build-up. Vietnam’s quick forwards enjoyed the better of the early exchanges against India’s defence. Rahul Bheke conceded a debatable penalty, and Vietnam could have taken an early lead inside 10 minutes but for a weak effort from skipper Que Ngoc Hai.

The lone bright spot for India in the first half was Farukh, who showcased excellent skill and movement while leading the line. In the eighth minute, he received the ball around 35 yards from goal, nutmegged Nguyen Thanh Binh, and unleashed a left-footed drive that forced a save from Nguyen Filip. A few minutes later, Brandon Fernandes picked out Farukh’s run at the near post, but his shot was blocked by Filip’s foot. In a half where Vietnam largely dominated, these were India’s only two shots on target.

In 2022, Vietnam had beaten India 3-0 in Ho Chi Minh City after taking a 1-0 lead into half-time. However, this wasn’t the same Vietnam side from the Park Hang-seo era. This team had lost 10 of its last 11 official matches and had undergone two managerial changes.

Marquez’s half-time talk seemed to have the desired effect. “During the break, I reminded the whole team to control the ball, exploit the space on both flanks, and avoid losing possession,” the Spaniard later explained. For around 30 minutes after the restart, India dominated both on and off the ball. “In the first half, the Vietnamese team played well and dominated. In the second half, we controlled the match,” he added.

India’s passing became sharper, and it was more daring, frequently playing through the lines. Suresh Wangjam and Lalengamwia Ralte excelled in midfield, retaining possession and combining well with Brandon to push forward. Each time Vietnam attempted to break forward, India’s midfielders and defenders were quick to press, winning the ball back with intensity.

India’s pressure eventually paid off. Suresh, who enjoyed one of his best outings in an India shirt, lofted a ball over the top to find Farukh’s run. The attacker held off Que Ngoc’s challenge and produced an audacious lob with his weaker left foot, catching out the onrushing Filip. Although Que Ngoc chased back, he could only watch as the ball nestled in the back of the net.

India, however, failed to find the second goal to kill off the game, and tired legs after substitutions allowed Vietnam to regain control. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who had earlier saved the penalty, made a crucial late stop, while Anwar dramatically headed the ball away on the goal line in the dying moments to preserve the 1-1 scoreline.

Though India didn’t secure victory, Farukh’s comeback and the team’s second-half performance provided encouraging signs of progress under Marquez’s stewardship.