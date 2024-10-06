IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 42/3; Varun removes Hridoy after PowerPlay

BAN 42/3 in 7 overs

Varun will continue after the PowerPlay. Shanto sweeps but finds the short fine-leg fielder. He sweeps next ball again but just a single at deep square-leg. Beaten! Hridoy looks to cut this close to his body but misses. OUT! Hridoy looks to clear the long-on boundary but finds Hardik on the rope and Varun has his first wicket.

Mahmudullah comes in next and starts off with a single. Flicked off the toes for one more by Shanto to end the over.

Towhid Hridoy c Hardik Pandya b Varun Chakaravarthy 12 (18b 2x4)