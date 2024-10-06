IND vs BAN 1st T20I Live Score Updates: Bangladesh 42/3; Varun removes Hridoy after PowerPlay

- October 06, 2024 19:388th over
Mayank continues. Single for Shanto and that’s the first run conceded by Mayank in his international career. That was bowled at 148.7 kmph.
- October 06, 2024 19:33CBAN 42/3 in 7 overs
Varun will continue after the PowerPlay. Shanto sweeps but finds the short fine-leg fielder. He sweeps next ball again but just a single at deep square-leg. Beaten! Hridoy looks to cut this close to his body but misses. OUT! Hridoy looks to clear the long-on boundary but finds Hardik on the rope and Varun has his first wicket.
Mahmudullah comes in next and starts off with a single. Flicked off the toes for one more by Shanto to end the over.
Towhid Hridoy c Hardik Pandya b Varun Chakaravarthy 12 (18b 2x4)
- October 06, 2024 19:28BAN 39/2 in 6 overs
And here comes Mayank Yadav finally. Starts off with a 141.8 kmph delivery outside off and Hridoy leaves it. This is 145.7 kmph, shaping in a bit and defended by Hridoy for two consecutive dot balls. The third ball is at 137.9 kmph and another dot ball. This is 147.3, the fastest so far, and Hridoy is happy to defend. The fifth delivery is at 135.1. Mayank ends the yorker with an excellent yorker and that’s a maiden over.
- October 06, 2024 19:266BAN 39/2 in 5 overs
Here comes Varun Chakaravarthy, back in action for the first time in national colours since the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Starts off with a dot ball. DROPPED and FOUR! Debutant Nitish lets the ball go through his hands at deep square-leg as Hridoy goes for the slog sweep and doesn’t really time it. FOUR! This is short and pulled away by Hridoy for another boundary.
SIX! Shanto ends the over with a reverse-sweep that sends the bail sailing just over the rope at deep point for a maximum. 15 runs from Varun’s first over.
- October 06, 2024 19:204BAN 24/2 in 4 overs
Hardik continues. FOUR! Slower one angling away just outside off-stump, and Shanto has to wait for it before pulling it through midwicket for a boundary. Two singles off the next two deliveries. Back of a length on leg-stump, Shanto looks to swivel and pull it behind the keeper, it goes off his thigh pad and Samson does very well behind the stumps to dive to his right and keep it down to just one leg-bye. Another single for Hridoy to end the over. Eight runs from it.
- October 06, 2024 19:13BBAN 16/2 in 3 overs
Arshdeep continues. OUT! Bowled him and Emon has to go. He chops on trying to cut the ball away hard. Arshdeep has removed both openers in his first two overs.
Towhid Hridoy is the next man in. He starts off with a single at third-man. Searing bouncer to Shanto and the skipper does well to duck under it. Slower low full-toss and flicked away for a single by Shanto.
A couple of dot balls to end the over as Arshdeep angles the ball away from Hridoy. Just two runs and the wicket from the over.
Parvez Hossain Emon b Arshdeep Singh 8 (9b 1x6)
- October 06, 2024 19:086BAN 14/1 in 2 overs
Hardik Pandya will share the new ball. Tucked away off the hips behind deep square-leg by Shanto for a single. SIX! Full on leg-stump and Emon flicks this over fine-leg for the first maximum of the match. Next ball is short from Hardik and that’s one bouncer for the over. Beaten! Back of a length, angling away just outside off and Emon missing trying to punch it off the back foot. Low full-toss and just a single for Emon at mid-off to end the over.
- October 06, 2024 19:01CBAN 6/1 in 1 over
Arshdeep Singh has the ball. Parvez Hossain Emon and Litton Das will open the batting for Bangladesh. One slip in place for Emon. Shaping away a bit and Emon pushes this straight to the mid-off fielder for a dot ball. Driven well by Emon but straight to point. No runs yet after two balls. Full on middle and driven to mid-on, a misfield by Hardik Pandya and Emon is off the mark with a single. FOUR! Litton starts off with a boundary. Thick outside edge and the ball races away to the third-man boundary.
OUT! Litton is gone next ball. Wide outside off delivery and he ends up slicing it high in the air and Rinku Singh takes a simple catch.
Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is off the mark with a quick single at mid-off.
Litton Das c Rinku Singh b Arshdeep Singh 4 (2b 1x4)
- October 06, 2024 18:59All set for live action
We are done with the anthems and the Indian team is in a huddle.
- October 06, 2024 18:55National anthems...
Both the teams are out for the national anthems in front of a packed house in Gwalior. Bangladesh is up first, followed by India.
- October 06, 2024 18:49BIG DAY FOR THE DUO!
- October 06, 2024 18:39BANGLADESH PLAYING XI
Litton Das(wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
- October 06, 2024 18:34INDIA PLAYING XI
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
- October 06, 2024 18:31TOSS TIME
Ravi Shastri is in the middle with the captains. India wins the toss and elects to bowl. Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma are the ones who are on the bench today.
- October 06, 2024 18:24PITCH REPORT
The square boundaries are 64m and 65m long. It is a black-soil wicket, but there is some dry grass on top. The pitch is firm and there are plenty of runs on offer here. No dew at the venue over the last four days. However, Saba Karim says the pitch could be slow and keep slightly low.
- October 06, 2024 18:20And we have a second debutant
All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also been handed his maiden cap and he is set to play today.
- October 06, 2024 18:08And the wait is over...
- October 06, 2024 17:48Cricket returns to Gwalior after 14 years
The last international match held in Gwalior will always be etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans. Sachin Tendulkar became the first man in history to score a double-century in ODIs, as India thrashed South Africa by 153 runs in 2010 at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium. After 14 years, international cricket returns to the city, albeit at a different stadium. The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium will host its first-ever international game today and will be the city’s primary venue going forward.
- October 06, 2024 17:40The Mayank Yadav ‘X-Factor’
IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Suryakumar hints at managing Mayank Yadav’s workload; Hridoy expects ‘slow and low’ pitch
Bangladesh middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy is expecting the pitch to play slow in the T20I series opener against India as both teams enter unknown territory with the Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium hosting its first international match on Sunday.
- October 06, 2024 17:36IND vs BAN head-to-head in T20Is in India
Matches played: 4
India won: 3
Bangladesh won: 1
Last result: India won by 30 runs (Nagpur; 2019)
- October 06, 2024 17:30IND vs BAN head-to-head in T20Is
Matches played: 14
India won: 13
Bangladesh won: 1
Last result: India won by 50 runs (North Sound; 2024)
Last five results: IND won - 5; BAN won - 0
- October 06, 2024 17:21BANGLADESH PREDICTED XI
Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
- October 06, 2024 17:21INDIA PREDICTED XI
Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
- October 06, 2024 17:20IND vs BAN - 1st T20I Preview
IND vs BAN 1st T20I Preview: Mayank Yadav, Abhishek Sharma in focus; chance for fringe players to shine
Bangladesh was thoroughly outclassed by India and drew a blank in the Test series. The three T20Is, which commences with the first outing here on Sunday, presents the visitor a chance to avoid returning home empty handed.
- October 06, 2024 17:16LIVE STREAMING INFO
The first T20I between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India. The match will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
- October 06, 2024 17:08THE SQUADS
INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.
BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
