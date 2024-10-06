MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea vs Nottingham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 0-1 NFO; Chris Wood gives Forest the lead

CHE vs NFO LIVE score: Catch the updates from the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match being played in London.

Updated : Oct 06, 2024 19:37 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match being played at Stamford Bridge.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Sánchez; Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Gusto; Enzo (c), Caicedo; Sancho, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson

Nottingham Forest: Sel; Murillo, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Yates (c), Milenkovic, Aina

LIVE UPDATES

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Sunday, October 6 at the Villa Park Stadium.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

