Chelsea vs Nottingham LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: CHE 0-1 NFO; Chris Wood gives Forest the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match being played at Stamford Bridge.
LINEUPS
Chelsea: Sánchez; Cucurella, Colwill, Fofana, Gusto; Enzo (c), Caicedo; Sancho, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson
Nottingham Forest: Sel; Murillo, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Yates (c), Milenkovic, Aina
LIVE UPDATES
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match kick off?
The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Sunday, October 6 at the Villa Park Stadium.
Where to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
