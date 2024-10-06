India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W opts to bat vs IND-W; Playing XIs

Key Updates
- October 06, 2024 15:301st over
Renuka Singh to bowl the first over. Muneeba Ali flicks the ball towards square leg to get this underway with a single.
- October 06, 2024 15:24All set
National anthems are underway.
Done with anthems and it begins!
- October 06, 2024 15:10Pitch report
Match to be played on pitch no. 5 from pitch 3. There is a metre difference at either side. There is hardly a breeze which will make it challenging for the players. It is a challenging pitch. There is a lot of dryness in the surface. The downswing of the batters needs to be adjusted because the pitch is providing the assistance with the grass covering, it might hold up. That might not be the easiest to counter. Don’t think it is going to be a high scoring encounter, reckon Mel Jones and Anjum Chopra.
- October 06, 2024 15:06Playing XIs
India - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Sajana Sajeevan, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur.
Pakistan - Muneeba Ali Siddiqi (WK), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana Khan (C), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah
- October 06, 2024 15:02Toss - Pakistan
Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat.
India makes one change: Pooja Vastrakar is out, Sajana Sajeevan replaces her.
- October 06, 2024 14:38What happened when India played Pakistan last time?
India vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: What happened the last time IND-W played PAK-W in T20Is?
India Women will aim to rebound from their defeat to New Zealand Women when they take on Pakistan Women in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
- October 06, 2024 14:30IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head records in T20Is
Matches played: 15
India won: 12
Pakistan won: 3
Last result: India won by 7 wickets (2024, Dambulla)
- October 06, 2024 14:11IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in T20 World Cup
Matches played: 7
India: 5
Pakistan: 2
Last result: India won by 7 wickets (2023, Cape Town)
- October 06, 2024 13:55SQUADS
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Pakistan: Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan
- October 06, 2024 13:36Match Preview!
Thanks to fabled memories in the men’s vertical and age-old geopolitical tussles in the peninsula, an India vs Pakistan encounter always excites the cricketing masses.
In the women’s game, this fixture has traditionally been a rather one-sided affair, with India winning 12 out of the 15 games. Among the three losses, two have come in the T20 World Cup (2012 and 2016 editions). On paper, India just about has this game in the bag. But, if the first few days of the ongoing T20 World Cup have taught us anything, it is to throw the proverbial paper in the bin.
Pakistan has, for years, shown promise but fallen short in conversion. The team has gifted youngsters who have traditionally been plagued by a lack of adequate opportunities to convert impressive performances to entries in the ‘win’ column.
The year 2024 has brought a little more purpose to the side though. In 16 T20Is this year, Pakistan has won just five - the win against Sri Lanka two days prior, one against West Indies in Karachi, two in the Asia Cup against Nepal and UAE and the other a thrilling triumph against South Africa in Multan. That win over the Proteas came under newly appointed skipper Fatima Sana who is all of 22 and the youngest captain in this World Cup.
- Lavanya L
Read full preview by clicking on the image below.
IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan
A high-on-confidence Pakistan takes on a wounded tiger licking its wounds in India. After a 58-run drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in its World Cup opener, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will want to urgently steady its knockouts bid.
- October 06, 2024 13:13Lavanya takes us through the training sessions yesterday!
- October 06, 2024 13:03IND-W vs PAK-W: LIVE STREAMING INFO
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and Pakistan will begin at 3:30 pm IST. You can catch the LIVE telecast on the Star Sports Network.
You can also catch the LIVE stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- October 06, 2024 12:55Hello!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup Group A fixture between India Women and Pakistan Women at Dubai. Stay Tuned as we bring you all the important updates and live scores as the game progresses!
