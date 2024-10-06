India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: PAK-W opts to bat vs IND-W; Playing XIs

Match Preview!

Thanks to fabled memories in the men’s vertical and age-old geopolitical tussles in the peninsula, an India vs Pakistan encounter always excites the cricketing masses.

In the women’s game, this fixture has traditionally been a rather one-sided affair, with India winning 12 out of the 15 games. Among the three losses, two have come in the T20 World Cup (2012 and 2016 editions). On paper, India just about has this game in the bag. But, if the first few days of the ongoing T20 World Cup have taught us anything, it is to throw the proverbial paper in the bin.

Pakistan has, for years, shown promise but fallen short in conversion. The team has gifted youngsters who have traditionally been plagued by a lack of adequate opportunities to convert impressive performances to entries in the ‘win’ column.

The year 2024 has brought a little more purpose to the side though. In 16 T20Is this year, Pakistan has won just five - the win against Sri Lanka two days prior, one against West Indies in Karachi, two in the Asia Cup against Nepal and UAE and the other a thrilling triumph against South Africa in Multan. That win over the Proteas came under newly appointed skipper Fatima Sana who is all of 22 and the youngest captain in this World Cup.

- Lavanya L

