IND-W vs PAK-W, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Wounded’ India can’t afford to slip up against ‘confident’ Pakistan

Thanks to fabled memories in the men’s vertical and age-old geopolitical tussles in the peninsula, an India vs Pakistan encounter always excites the cricketing masses.

In the women’s game, this fixture has traditionally been a rather one-sided affair, with India winning 12 out of the 15 games. Among the three losses, two have come in the T20 World Cup (2012 and 2016 editions). On paper, India just about has this game in the bag. But, if the first few days of the ongoing T20 World Cup have taught us anything, it is to throw the proverbial paper in the bin.

Pakistan has, for years, shown promise but fallen short in conversion. The team has gifted youngsters who have traditionally been plagued by a lack of adequate opportunities to convert impressive performances to entries in the ‘win’ column.

The year 2024 has brought a little more purpose to the side though. In 16 T20Is this year, Pakistan has won just five - the win against Sri Lanka two days prior, one against West Indies in Karachi, two in the Asia Cup against Nepal and UAE and the other a thrilling triumph against South Africa in Multan. That win over the Proteas came under newly appointed skipper Fatima Sana who is all of 22 and the youngest captain in this World Cup.

Sadia Iqbal will be Pakistan’s biggest trump card against India. She took three wickets against Sri Lanka in its World Cup opener and can dehydrate a batting innings in the middle phase. Skipper Sana’s power-hitting is easily the best in the side and she has been able to tackle tough opponents to not only bolster scores with the bat but also take key wickets with the ball.

ALSO READ | Australia downs Sri Lanka to get title defence underway

A high-on-confidence Pakistan takes on a wounded tiger licking its wounds in India. After a 58-run drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in its World Cup opener which saw a collective brain fade from the side, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will want to urgently steady its knockouts bid.

Training for this game involved an elaborate fielding drill for the substitute players and keeper Richa Ghosh. She spent nearly an hour working on high catches against the sunlight – replicating a dropped chance from New Zealand where she couldn’t hold on to a sitter to dismiss Suzie Bates. Towards the end of India’s session, Renuka Singh was stationed at the boundary to work on her ball collection.

Radha Yadav, who did not feature against New Zealand, barely trained with the group while Pooja Vastrakar was predominantly under the care of the team physio working on balance and endurance drills for her left ankle.

India has opted for a 5-1-5 squad, with onus on that top five to fire and get the side to a competitive total. Pakistan’s in-form spin contingent will hope to make life in the World Cup harder for its neighbour.

India and Pakistan will play their only day-game of the group stage and a turnout of over 10,000 is expected in Dubai. This will also be the venue’s 100th T20 international fixture.