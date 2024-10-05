MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Salvi defends India’s bowlers, promises fresh start against Pakistan

Salvi defended India’s fielding effort in the New Zealand game, where the side leaked crucial runs in the outer circle and gave reprieves to the likes of Suzie Bates. 

Published : Oct 05, 2024 21:24 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
FILE PHOTO: India’s Shabnam Shakil, with bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi, and Arundhati Reddy.
FILE PHOTO: India's Shabnam Shakil, with bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi, and Arundhati Reddy. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Shabnam Shakil, with bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi, and Arundhati Reddy. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

India went with a stacked bowling cabinet for its T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand on Friday. But one slight shake of the cupboard saw all the cutlery collapsing to bits. Deepti Sharma, a usually economical spin ace for India, symbolised India’s miseries with the ball, registering her second-worst bowling figures in the format - 0/45. 

Ahead of the crucial encounter against Pakistan where India will hope to get back to winning ways, bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi said the slate was wiped clean for a fresh start on Sunday. 

“The next game is a fresh opportunity for us. The girls have gone through the grind and have been through this (similar results) before. We only tell them to stay strong, stay united and believe in our abilities and plans,” he said here on Saturday. 

Salvi defended India’s fielding effort in the New Zealand game, where the side leaked crucial runs in the outer circle and gave reprieves to the likes of Suzie Bates. 

“We have been working on it. If you see the results, the errors are lesser than what it was earlier So there has been a lot of improvement in that aspect. If you see the way we fielded yesterday, barring a few moments and a couple of deliveries, the rest of the time the speed of the girls was superb, the angle cutting was nice and the way they were moving across the field, that was great.”

Pooja Vastrakar was given just one over against the White Ferns and was seen with a taped ankle on Friday. Salve allayed fears of injury and attributed her reduced role to having multiple options. 

“When we go with a six-bowler unit, it’s bound to happen that one odd bowler will be underbowled. Nothing to worry about.”.

