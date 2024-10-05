India vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: What happened the last time IND-W played PAK-W in T20Is?

India Women will aim to rebound from their defeat to New Zealand Women when they take on Pakistan Women in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be seeking a stronger batting display against a confident Pakistan team, buoyed by its opening win over Sri Lanka.

India has a positive head-to-head record against its neighbours with 12 wins in 15 games between the two. In T20 World Cups, India has five wins in seven matches.

What happened the last time India Women played Pakistan Women in T20Is?

India Women’s last encounter against Pakistan Women came at the Asia Cup T20 held in Sri Lanka earlier in the year. A three-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma helped reduce Pakistan to 108.

A strong opening stand between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana made short work of the chase as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side chased down the target in 14.1 overs. Syeda Shah dismissed the two openers before they could manage their fifty but the skipper and Jemimah Rodrigues saw the team through comfortably.

What happened the last time India Women played Pakistan Women in T20 World Cup?

The previous encounter between the two countries came in last year’s edition in South Africa. Skipper Bismah Maroof scored a sublime 55-ball 68 to anchor the team’s innings. Ayesha Naseem too contributed with a quick-fire 43 to set up a total of 149/4 at the end of 20 overs.

Despite the absence of Smriti Mandhana, the Indian batting order paced the chase to perfection to complete the chase with an over to spare. Jemimah top-scored with a 38-ball 53 with contributions from Shafali and Richa.