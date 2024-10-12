IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India aims for group stage dominance against injury-hit Australia

India vs Australia encounters in the women’s game don’t need special assistance in the drama department. From Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy’s passive-aggressive rivalry on and off the field, to the two teams running each other close in world events, this match-up has always been box office. Ahead of their big group clash in Sharjah on Sunday, injuries to key members of the Australian side have only stirred the pot further.

In its previous game against Pakistan in Dubai, Tayla Vlaeminck, returning to World Cup cricket for her country for the first time in 18 months, tragically dislocated her bowling shoulder. While attempting to stop a boundary by Muneeba Ali, the pacer landed heavily on her arm and writhed in pain before teammates and physios rushed to her side. An hour or so later, during the chase, skipper Healy sustained an acute foot injury, eventually hobbling off with the game well in the bag.

This was Tayla’s first game of the World Cup and with the bowling depth, particularly in the spin department, Australia might not sweat too much over her availability from a playing XI point-of-view in Sharjah. However, the concerned faces of the players, Ellyse Perry immediately gathering the girls to lift their spirits and Ashleigh Garnder’s insistence on banding together supporting Vlaeminck certainly point to some holes in morale with the business end of the tournament approaching.

India has problems of its own. There’s a two-way battle in play with New Zealand for that second lifejacket to stay afloat in this tournament. The Kiwis have the advantage of knowing their exact requirements to qualify given they play the final game of the group against a weak Pakistan side. India can also potentially jump over Australia to top the group if it secures a win but a big one.

In the Aussie camp, an unbeaten group stage will be just the confidence boost the side needs. If Healy is rested, her deputy Tahlia McGrath takes over, with the keeping gloves, in all likelihood, heading Beth Mooney’s way. Australia may be tempted to play Grace Harris for an explosive batting option and an additional spin hand in these conditions.

Ahead of the key encounter, the Indian top order faced a mix of spin and express pace from bowlers in the Sharjah Cricket Academy and spent time on power hitting drills. The open nets in the main ground potentially helped gauge the actual distances they might have to cover to clear the ropes. Pooja Vastrakar’s fitness remains the biggest question mark, with the pace-bowling all-rounder missing the game against Sri Lanka.

Sharjah is the venue that gave Indian cricket ‘Desert Storm’ nearly 24 years ago, an innings Harmanpreet remembers vividly growing up. Can it also bear witness to India storming past arguably the best side in the competition and making the knockouts?