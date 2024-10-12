MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Athapaththu wins the toss, puts SL to bat first

NZ vs SL: Catch all the LIVE updates of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 12, 2024 15:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka successfully appeals for the wicket of Aliya Riaz of Pakistan (not pictured) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka successfully appeals for the wicket of Aliya Riaz of Pakistan (not pictured) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka successfully appeals for the wicket of Aliya Riaz of Pakistan (not pictured) during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 03, 2024 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

PLAYING XIs

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Rosemary Mair, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala

TOSS UPDATE

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first.

PREVIEW

With an eye on semifinal qualification, New Zealand will be facing beleaguered Sri Lanka in a Group A fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Kiwis are coming into this fixture after a 60-run defeat to Australia, the table toppers. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom of the table after receiving a 82-run drubbing by India.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

You can catch the LIVE telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

You can catch the LIVE stream of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar’s website and app.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

New Zealand Women /

Sri Lanka Women /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha pair assured of medal; Manush, Manav move to round of 16 with surprise wins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vietnam vs India LIVE Updates, International Friendly: Predicted XI, head-to-head record, live-streaming info of VIE v IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Athapaththu wins the toss, puts SL to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Puneri Paltan match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vietman vs India LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Blue Tigers in action?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Athapaththu wins the toss, puts SL to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Injury curse strikes Vlaeminck, Healy as Australia looks to regroup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. NZ vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch New Zealand v Sri Lanka; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Gardner’s four-fer strengthens Australia’s semifinal hopes with nine-wicket win against Pakistan
    PTI
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Alyssa Healy retires hurt vs Pakistan; injury worries for Australia ahead of India game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika-Sutirtha pair assured of medal; Manush, Manav move to round of 16 with surprise wins
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vietnam vs India LIVE Updates, International Friendly: Predicted XI, head-to-head record, live-streaming info of VIE v IND
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Athapaththu wins the toss, puts SL to bat first
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League 2024 schedule PDF- Puneri Paltan match fixtures, squad analysis, all you need to know ahead of PKL 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. Vietman vs India LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Blue Tigers in action?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment