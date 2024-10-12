New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Athapaththu wins the toss, puts SL to bat first

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
PLAYING XIs
New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (w), Rosemary Mair, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson
Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (w), Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala
TOSS UPDATE
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first.
PREVIEW
With an eye on semifinal qualification, New Zealand will be facing beleaguered Sri Lanka in a Group A fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
The Kiwis are coming into this fixture after a 60-run defeat to Australia, the table toppers. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are languishing at the bottom of the table after receiving a 82-run drubbing by India.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
You can catch the LIVE telecast of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on the Star Sports network.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?
You can catch the LIVE stream of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar’s website and app.
