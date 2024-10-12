India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST

- October 12, 2024 17:11Predicted 11s
India XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma.
BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.
India has four wins and a super over win in its last five T20 outings while Bangladesh has lost all five of its previous fixtures!
With the series in the bag, India could experiment with the playing eleven in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Thus far in the series, fast bowler Harshit Rana, batter Tilak Verma, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma have yet to get a game.Read the full preview
The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India and will be streamed on the JioCinema app/website
