MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Catch live score, commentary and team news from the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I which is happening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Updated : Oct 12, 2024 17:33 IST

Team Sportstar

IND vs BAN: Catch live score, commentary and team news from the India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I which is happening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. 

  • October 12, 2024 17:11
    Predicted 11s

    India XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

    Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

  • October 12, 2024 17:02
    THE SQUADS 

    INDIA: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Tilak Varma. 

    BANGLADESH: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan. 

  • October 12, 2024 16:53
    Form guide

    India has four wins and a super over win in its last five T20 outings while Bangladesh has lost all five of its previous fixtures! 

  • October 12, 2024 16:46
    Meanwhile

    The Indian football team is up against Vietnam in a friendly fixture. Drama right from the get go as India conceded an early penalty which was saved by Gurpreet. 0-0 as of now. You can follow the game by clicking the link below: 

    Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 0-0 IND; Farukh, Chhangte start; Gurpreet saves penlty

    VIE vs IND: Catch all the live coverage from the international friendly between Vietnam and India at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dịnh, Vietnam on Saturday.

  • October 12, 2024 16:43
    PREVIEW

    With the series in the bag, India could experiment with the playing eleven in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh here on Saturday.

    Thus far in the series, fast bowler Harshit Rana, batter Tilak Verma, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma have yet to get a game.

    Read the full preview
  • October 12, 2024 16:35
    Streaming/telecast information

    The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network in India and will be streamed on the JioCinema app/website

Related Topics

India /

Bangladesh /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 1-0 IND; Golden Star Warriors takes lead after Gurpreet saves penalty; Second-half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: NZ 48/0 (7 overs); Bates, Plimmer at crease; Target 116
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Mumbai 214 all out, Baroda takes 76-run lead; TN 260/2 vs SAU
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana set to return for Pakistan’s final group game against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh creates history as top four batters score centuries
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shubham Khajuria becomes first Jammu & Kashmir batter in 22 years to score double-century in Ranji Trophy
    Team Sportstar
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: India series always attritional, says Australia captain Cummins
    Reuters
  5. Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament: Robin Uthappa to lead Indian team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vietnam vs India LIVE Score, International Friendly: VIE 1-0 IND; Golden Star Warriors takes lead after Gurpreet saves penalty; Second-half begins
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I LIVE Score Updates: Surya and Co. aim whitewash vs BAN; Preview, streaming info; Toss at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: NZ 48/0 (7 overs); Bates, Plimmer at crease; Target 116
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 1 Day 2 Updates: Mumbai 214 all out, Baroda takes 76-run lead; TN 260/2 vs SAU
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Fatima Sana set to return for Pakistan’s final group game against New Zealand
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment