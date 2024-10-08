MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India vs Bangladesh series

“I think it’s the right time to retire from this format. I’ll try to concentrate on ODIs that are coming up,” the player said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I between India and Bangladesh.

Published : Oct 08, 2024 17:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced retirement from the T20 Internationals, and will hang up his boots after the ongoing series against India.

“I think it’s the right time to retire from this format. I’ll try to concentrate on ODIs that are coming up,” the player said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I between India and Bangladesh.

The all-rounder batter, who is also known as Riyad, made his debut for Bangladesh on July 28, 2007 against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI bilateral series between the two South Asian countries.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India looks to seal series, Bangladesh hopes for turnaround

Later that year on September 1 he got his maiden T20I cap versus Kenya and on July 9, 2009 made his first appearance in Test for the Tigers.

In his T20I career so far, Mahmudullah has scored 2395 runs and taken 40 wickets. His best score stands at an unbeaten knock of 64 which came against West Indies in 2012.

The 38-yar-old is one of those modern allrounders, who have aggregated 10,000 runs, 100 wickets and 100 catches in international cricket across formats.

Related Topics

Mahmudullah /

Bangladesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India vs Bangladesh series
    Team Sportstar
  2. PT Usha vs Executive Committee: IOA president rejects Yadav’s claims of faulty agreement with RIL, threatens legal action
    PTI
  3. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India looks to seal series, Bangladesh hopes for turnaround
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika’s rescue act helps India beat South Korea in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champion India to open campaign against Malaysia; full schedule list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India vs Bangladesh series
    Team Sportstar
  2. Eoin Morgan lauds India’s ‘hunger and desire’ to win Test matches
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lara, Watson expect Jaiswal to fire in Australia
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India looks to seal series, Bangladesh hopes for turnaround
    Ashwin Achal
  5. PAK vs ENG LIVE Score, Test Day 2: Crawley, Root take England past 50; Pakistan posts 556
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India vs Bangladesh series
    Team Sportstar
  2. PT Usha vs Executive Committee: IOA president rejects Yadav’s claims of faulty agreement with RIL, threatens legal action
    PTI
  3. IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India looks to seal series, Bangladesh hopes for turnaround
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika’s rescue act helps India beat South Korea in quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending champion India to open campaign against Malaysia; full schedule list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment