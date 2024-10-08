Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is after India vs Bangladesh series

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced retirement from the T20 Internationals, and will hang up his boots after the ongoing series against India.

“I think it’s the right time to retire from this format. I’ll try to concentrate on ODIs that are coming up,” the player said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I between India and Bangladesh.

The all-rounder batter, who is also known as Riyad, made his debut for Bangladesh on July 28, 2007 against Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI bilateral series between the two South Asian countries.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Confident India looks to seal series, Bangladesh hopes for turnaround

Later that year on September 1 he got his maiden T20I cap versus Kenya and on July 9, 2009 made his first appearance in Test for the Tigers.

In his T20I career so far, Mahmudullah has scored 2395 runs and taken 40 wickets. His best score stands at an unbeaten knock of 64 which came against West Indies in 2012.

The 38-yar-old is one of those modern allrounders, who have aggregated 10,000 runs, 100 wickets and 100 catches in international cricket across formats.