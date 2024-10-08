Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024: Ayhika’s rescue act helps India beat South Korea in quarterfinals

Ayhika Mukherjee saved India’s blushes after she came from behind to help the women’s team beat South Korea 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Table Tennis Championships 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The Indian women’s team will face Japan in the semifinals scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The Japanese beat Singapore 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

India was handed a 2-0 lead in the tie after Ayhika and Manika Batra recorded closely-contest wins in their respective matches. While the Bengal paddler beat Shin Yubi 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, the Delhi-born player got the better of Jeon Jihee 12-14, 13-11, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10.

However, Korea fought back to balance the scoreline. Sreeja Akula, playing only her second competitive tournament after returning from an injury, was bested 0-3 by Lee Eunhye.

Yubin then beat Manika 3-2 in a close match, which saw the Indian fight back to recover from a two-game deficit but fall short in the end.

Ayhika rescued India in this tie after winning three consecutive games against Jihee in the final match.