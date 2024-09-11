The seventh round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers concluded with defending champion Argentina losing to Copa America 2024 runner-up Colombia and Paraguay achieving a historic win over five-time world champion Brazil.
With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South American qualifying, which has a single group, will earn a spot in the finals. The team finishing seventh in qualifying will enter an inter-confederation playoff, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.
Here’s the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers seventh round points table:
Points Table
|Sr. No
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1
|Argentina
|8
|6
|0
|2
|18
|12
|4
|8
|2
|Uruguay
|8
|4
|4
|0
|16
|9
|5
|4
|3
|Colombia
|8
|1
|0
|0
|15
|13
|5
|8
|4
|Ecuador
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|6
|4
|2
|5
|Brazil
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|9
|8
|1
|6
|Venezuela
|8
|2
|4
|2
|10
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|Paraguay
|8
|2
|3
|3
|9
|2
|3
|-1
|8
|Bolivia
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|10
|15
|-5
|9
|Chile
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4
|12
|-8
|10
|Peru
|8
|0
|3
|5
|3
|2
|10
|-8
