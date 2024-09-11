MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Brazil at fifth after defeat against Paraguay in round eight

Here’s how the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers after eight rounds of matches.

Published : Sep 11, 2024 10:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s soccer players react after losing to Paraguay at the end of a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Brazil's soccer players react after losing to Paraguay at the end of a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s soccer players react after losing to Paraguay at the end of a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026. | Photo Credit: AP

The seventh round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers concluded with defending champion Argentina losing to Copa America 2024 runner-up Colombia and Paraguay achieving a historic win over five-time world champion Brazil.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South American qualifying, which has a single group, will earn a spot in the finals. The team finishing seventh in qualifying will enter an inter-confederation playoff, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.

ALSO READ | Colombia continues unbeaten run with win over Argentina

Here’s the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers seventh round points table:

Points Table

Sr. No Teams Matches Wins Draws Losses Points GF GA GD
1 Argentina 8 6 0 2 18 12 4 8
2 Uruguay 8 4 4 0 16 9 5 4
3 Colombia 8 1 0 0 15 13 5 8
4 Ecuador 8 4 2 2 11 6 4 2
5 Brazil 8 3 1 4 10 9 8 1
6 Venezuela 8 2 4 2 10 6 7 -1
7 Paraguay 8 2 3 3 9 2 3 -1
8 Bolivia 8 3 0 5 9 10 15 -5
9 Chile 8 1 2 5 5 4 12 -8
10 Peru 8 0 3 5 3 2 10 -8

