The seventh round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers concluded with defending champion Argentina losing to Copa America 2024 runner-up Colombia and Paraguay achieving a historic win over five-time world champion Brazil.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, the top six finishers in South American qualifying, which has a single group, will earn a spot in the finals. The team finishing seventh in qualifying will enter an inter-confederation playoff, while the bottom three teams will be eliminated.

Here’s the current standings in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers seventh round points table:

Points Table