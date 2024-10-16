All you need to know about Bengaluru Stadium drainage system as rain threat looms over IND vs NZ 1st Test

The first of three Tests between India and New Zealand starting from Wednesday, October 16 is in jeopardy with several weather forecasts predicting severe rains in Bengaluru throughout the five days of play.

While heavy showers lashed the city on the eve of the opener, overcast conditions and rain are expected throughout the day, potentially affecting the first day

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ 1st Test Weather Forecast

How good is Chinnaswamy’s drainage system?

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its high-quality drainage system and is considered the best in the country.

The sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system was introduced in 2017 and can evacuate water from the ground at 10,000 litres per minute.

The SubAir system can prepare the ground for play just 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy it has been.

“The ICC delegation [ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup] that visited the stadium was most impressed with the SubAir system. Even a big puddle disappears in seconds; it works like magic,” said KSCA vice president B.K. Sampath Kumar last year.

The system was built at a total cost of around Rs. 4.25 crore, with around 4.5 kilometres of pipe length being put into use.