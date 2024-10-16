MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info

IND vs NZ Live: Catch all the scores and match updates from Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Updated : Oct 16, 2024 08:10 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand taking place in Bengaluru on Wednesday. 

  • October 16, 2024 07:51
    Live streaming info

    India vs New Zealand Test series can be streamed live on Jio Cinema and telecast on Sports18 network. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM. 

  • October 16, 2024 07:28
    How’s the weather in Bengaluru?

    It rained on and off yesterday till last night. Currently, a few parts of the city are getting showers however the rain is expected to stop around 8 AM. Bengaluru is forecasted to have on and off spells throughout the day with the next coming only around 11 AM; if it stops raining at 8 AM that is. 

    Screengrab - Weather Underground

    bang rains.png

  • October 16, 2024 07:12
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand first Test match set to be played in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for the live updates. 

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: Persistent rain in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Bolivia highlights, ARG 6-0 BOL, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi bags hat-trick and two assists as the Albiceleste reign supreme
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ: Persistent rain in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wellalage shines on debut to help Sri Lanka even Twenty20 series against West Indies
    AP
  4. IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India looks to continue unbeaten home run against struggling New Zealand as rain threat looms
    Dhruva Prasad
  5. After sprucing up his mental game, Shreyas raring to deliver for Karnataka
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ: Persistent rain in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Bolivia highlights, ARG 6-0 BOL, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi bags hat-trick and two assists as the Albiceleste reign supreme
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment