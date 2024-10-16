Key Updates
- October 16, 2024 07:51Live streaming info
India vs New Zealand Test series can be streamed live on Jio Cinema and telecast on Sports18 network. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM.
- October 16, 2024 07:28How’s the weather in Bengaluru?
It rained on and off yesterday till last night. Currently, a few parts of the city are getting showers however the rain is expected to stop around 8 AM. Bengaluru is forecasted to have on and off spells throughout the day with the next coming only around 11 AM; if it stops raining at 8 AM that is.
Screengrab - Weather Underground
- October 16, 2024 07:12Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand first Test match set to be played in Bengaluru. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- Brazil vs Peru LIVE Score, BRA 4-0 PER, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Henrique, Pereira join Raphinha on scoresheet
- India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain threat looms in Bengaluru as IND faces NZ; Streaming info
- FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Raphinha’s brace helps Brazil thrash Peru 4-0
- IND vs NZ: Persistent rain in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
- Argentina vs Bolivia highlights, ARG 6-0 BOL, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Messi bags hat-trick and two assists as the Albiceleste reign supreme
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE