The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand is set to begin with the opener taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Wednesday.
However, there are chances of rain during the match, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.
The city has received plenty of rainfall over the last few days, keeping the clay-soil pitch under covers.
On the eve of the first Test, the heavy showers continued, causing India to cancel its practice session while the visitor took to the indoor nets.
As per weather reports, cloudy skies and rain are expected throughout the day, potentially affecting the first day. While the chance of rain is lesser in the morning, rain is expected disrupt the afternoon session.
With more rain predicted throughout the five days of play, it could threaten the clash between the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) finalists.
How good is Chinnaswamy’s drainage system?
The Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its high-quality drainage system, considered the best in the country. The SubAir system can prepare the ground for play just 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy it has been.
The sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, built by SubAir Systems, was introduced in 2017 and can evacuate water from the ground at a rate of 10,000 litres per minute.
