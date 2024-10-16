MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ: Persistent rains in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Bengaluru has received plenty of rainfall over the last few days, keeping the clay-soil pitch under covers.

Updated : Oct 16, 2024 08:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The pitch area is covered as it rains before the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The pitch area is covered as it rains before the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

The pitch area is covered as it rains before the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand is set to begin with the opener taking place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from Wednesday.

However, there are chances of rain during the match, which is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

FOLLOW LIVE: India vs New Zealand Day 1 LIVE

The city has received plenty of rainfall over the last few days, keeping the clay-soil pitch under covers.

On the eve of the first Test, the heavy showers continued, causing India to cancel its practice session while the visitor took to the indoor nets.

As per weather reports, cloudy skies and rain are expected throughout the day, potentially affecting the first day. While the chance of rain is lesser in the morning, rain is expected disrupt the afternoon session.

October 16 - Bengaluru weather forecast.
October 16 - Bengaluru weather forecast. | Photo Credit: Weather Underground
lightbox-info

October 16 - Bengaluru weather forecast. | Photo Credit: Weather Underground

With more rain predicted throughout the five days of play, it could threaten the clash between the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) finalists.

How good is Chinnaswamy’s drainage system?

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its high-quality drainage system, considered the best in the country. The SubAir system can prepare the ground for play just 15 minutes after the rain stops, no matter how heavy it has been.

The sub-surface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system, built by SubAir Systems, was introduced in 2017 and can evacuate water from the ground at a rate of 10,000 litres per minute.

