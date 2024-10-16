Ashes 2025-26, AUS v ENG Test Series: Cricket Australia announces schedule; Perth to host first match

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the schedule of the Ashes 2025-26 Series between Australia and England at an event at Scarborough Beach, Perth.

The highly anticipated 2025-26 Men’s Ashes series will get underway with the West Test at Perth Stadium from November 21-25, 2025.

West Test will be followed by the day-night Brisbane Test at the Gabba and the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval , with Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test and conclude with Sydney’s New Year’s Test in Ashes’ traditional timeslots.