Ashes 2025-26, AUS v ENG Test Series: Cricket Australia announces schedule; Perth to host first match

The 2025-26 Men’s Ashes series will get underway with the West Test at Perth Stadium from November 21-25, 2025. 

Published : Oct 16, 2024 09:18 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia celebrate winning the Ashes series with the trophy.
Australia celebrate winning the Ashes series with the trophy. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Australia celebrate winning the Ashes series with the trophy. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cricket Australia on Wednesday announced the schedule of the Ashes 2025-26 Series between Australia and England at an event at Scarborough Beach, Perth.

The highly anticipated 2025-26 Men’s Ashes series will get underway with the West Test at Perth Stadium from November 21-25, 2025. 

West Test will be followed by the day-night Brisbane Test at the Gabba and the Christmas Test at Adelaide Oval , with Melbourne’s Boxing Day Test and conclude with Sydney’s New Year’s Test in Ashes’ traditional timeslots. 

Ashes 2025-26 schedule
West Test
Perth Stadium from - November 21-25, 2025 
Day-Night Test
Brisbane Test at the Gabba - December 4-8, 2025
Christmas Test
Adelaide Oval - December 17-21, 2025
Boxing Day Test
Melbourne - December 26-30, 2025
New Year’s Test
Sydney - January 4-8, 2026

  Ashes 2025-26, AUS v ENG Test Series: Cricket Australia announces schedule; Perth to host first match
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru ahead of IND-NZ opening match
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Colombia thumps Chile 4-0, Sanabria double for Paraguay
    AFP
    AFP
  All you need to know about Bengaluru Stadium drainage system as rain threat looms over IND vs NZ 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  IND vs NZ: Toss delayed as rain continues in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Ashes 2025-26, AUS v ENG Test Series: Cricket Australia announces schedule; Perth to host first match
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  All you need to know about Bengaluru Stadium drainage system as rain threat looms over IND vs NZ 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  IND vs NZ: Toss delayed as rain continues in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru ahead of IND-NZ opening match
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Wellalage shines on debut to help Sri Lanka even Twenty20 series against West Indies
    AP
    AP
  1. Ashes 2025-26, AUS v ENG Test Series: Cricket Australia announces schedule; Perth to host first match
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rain delays toss in Bengaluru ahead of IND-NZ opening match
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Colombia thumps Chile 4-0, Sanabria double for Paraguay
    AFP
  4. All you need to know about Bengaluru Stadium drainage system as rain threat looms over IND vs NZ 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ: Toss delayed as rain continues in Bengaluru ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test
    Team Sportstar
