India and New Zealand are set to face off in a three-match Test series, starting on Wednesday, October 16, at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The second Test will be held in Pune from October 24-28, followed by the final Test in Mumbai from November 1-5.
In 62 Test encounters, India has won 22 matches, while New Zealand has secured 13, with the rest ending in draws. The last series between the two sides saw India win 1-0, after the first Test ended in a draw and India clinched the second by 372 runs.
IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS NZ TESTS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Highest Score
|50s/100s
|Rahul Dravid (IND)
|15
|1659
|63.80
|222
|6/6
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|24
|1595
|46.91
|217
|8/4
|Brendon McCullum (NZ)
|10
|1224
|68.00
|302
|2/4
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS NZ TESTS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|BBI
|Strike Rate
|Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)
|9
|66
|15.43
|7/59
|35.71
|Richard Hadlee (NZ)
|14
|65
|22.96
|7/23
|47.78
|Bishan Bedi (IND)
|12
|57
|19.14
|6/42
|68.12
Latest on Sportstar
- Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction Day 2 LIVE Updates: Players, base price details, live-streaming info and more
- UEFA Nations League: Italy coach Spalletti keeping options open for Israel match
- IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India vs New Zealand most runs, wickets
- UP Rudras squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse
- Hockey India League 2024 Auction: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse after day 1?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE