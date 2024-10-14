MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India vs New Zealand most runs, wickets

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head: India and New Zealand have so far met 62 times in Tests with India winning 22 and New Zealand 13.

Published : Oct 14, 2024 11:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Jasprit Bumrah exults with his teammates after dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh on the third day of the second test match.
India’s Jasprit Bumrah exults with his teammates after dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh on the third day of the second test match. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Jasprit Bumrah exults with his teammates after dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh on the third day of the second test match. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

India and New Zealand are set to face off in a three-match Test series, starting on Wednesday, October 16, at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The second Test will be held in Pune from October 24-28, followed by the final Test in Mumbai from November 1-5.

In 62 Test encounters, India has won 22 matches, while New Zealand has secured 13, with the rest ending in draws. The last series between the two sides saw India win 1-0, after the first Test ended in a draw and India clinched the second by 372 runs.

IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS
Matches: 62
India won: 22
New Zealand: 13
Drawn: 27
Last result: India won by 372 runs (Wankhede; December 2021)
Last five results: IND won - 1; NZ won - 3, Draw - 1

MOST RUNS IN IND VS NZ TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Rahul Dravid (IND) 15 1659 63.80 222 6/6
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 24 1595 46.91 217 8/4
Brendon McCullum (NZ) 10 1224 68.00 302 2/4

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS NZ TESTS

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate
Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 9 66 15.43 7/59 35.71
Richard Hadlee (NZ) 14 65 22.96 7/23 47.78
Bishan Bedi (IND) 12 57 19.14 6/42 68.12

