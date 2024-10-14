IND vs NZ head-to-head record in Tests: India vs New Zealand most runs, wickets

India and New Zealand are set to face off in a three-match Test series, starting on Wednesday, October 16, at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The second Test will be held in Pune from October 24-28, followed by the final Test in Mumbai from November 1-5.

In 62 Test encounters, India has won 22 matches, while New Zealand has secured 13, with the rest ending in draws. The last series between the two sides saw India win 1-0, after the first Test ended in a draw and India clinched the second by 372 runs.

IND VS NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN TESTS Matches: 62 India won: 22 New Zealand: 13 Drawn: 27 Last result: India won by 372 runs (Wankhede; December 2021) Last five results: IND won - 1; NZ won - 3, Draw - 1

MOST RUNS IN IND VS NZ TESTS

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s Rahul Dravid (IND) 15 1659 63.80 222 6/6 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 24 1595 46.91 217 8/4 Brendon McCullum (NZ) 10 1224 68.00 302 2/4

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS NZ TESTS

Bowler Matches Wickets Average BBI Strike Rate Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 9 66 15.43 7/59 35.71 Richard Hadlee (NZ) 14 65 22.96 7/23 47.78 Bishan Bedi (IND) 12 57 19.14 6/42 68.12