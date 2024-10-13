Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?

The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s auction for the 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday, October 13.

After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 returned with an expanded format and will feature eight men’s and six women’s teams, becoming the first professional league to have both men and women playing concurrently.

Over 1,000 players registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, including over 400 domestic men’s players, 150 overseas men’s players and 250 domestic women’s players.

The teams will have 24-member squads including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 overseas players. However, their decisions at the auction table would eventually be influenced by their purse (four crores) and the amount of money remaining in it.