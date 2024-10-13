MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League 2024 Auction LIVE: How much money does each franchise have left in its purse?

Here’s a look at the remaining money in the purse of all eight men’s franchises after Day 1 of the Hockey India League 2024 auction.

Updated : Oct 13, 2024 18:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Singh of Team India passes the ball during the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir.
Harmanpreet Singh of Team India passes the ball during the Paris Olympic Games 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s auction for the 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday, October 13.

After a seven-year hiatus, HIL 2024-25 returned with an expanded format and will feature eight men’s and six women’s teams, becoming the first professional league to have both men and women playing concurrently. 

Over 1,000 players registered for the HIL 2024-25 auction, including over 400 domestic men’s players, 150 overseas men’s players and 250 domestic women’s players.

The teams will have 24-member squads including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of 4 junior players) and 8 overseas players. However, their decisions at the auction table would eventually be influenced by their purse (four crores) and the amount of money remaining in it.

Here’s a look at the money remaining in the purse of all eight men’s franchises in the HIL
Delhi SG Pipers: Rs 2.55 crores
Tamil Nadu Dragons: Rs 3.20 crores
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Rs 2.13 crores
UP Rudras: Rs 3.02 crore
Hyderabad Toofans: Rs 2.93 crores
Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab): Rs 2.40 crores
Kalinga Lancers (Odisha): Rs 3.30 crores
Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam): Rs 2.96 crores

