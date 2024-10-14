Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction: Wagnez biggest buy, Rabichandra most expensive Indian on Day 2

A few surprise rejections and some tough bidding wars for youngsters was the template on Day Two of the Hockey India League auctions for the men even as the women’s competition was forced to be cut to a four-team event, at least for the first-year on Monday.

While Belgian midfielder Victor Wagnez was the most expensive buy on the day, going for 40 lakhs to JSW-owned Soorma Hockey Club, compatriot Arthur van Doren went for 32 lakh and Dutchman Thierry Brinkman for 38 lakh. But the overseas players that went unsold, including some big names, far outnumbered the ones that got lucky.

These included Germany’s 2023 World Cup-winning captain Mats Grambusch and experienced English forward Sam Ward besides a host of Australians including veteran Eddie Ockenden and Jack Welch. There were some shocking omissions among senior Indian players too, including the likes of S. V. Sunil and SK Uthappa, key members of the Indian team till not so long ago.

Germany’s captain Mats Grambusch, who won the Hockey World Cup in 2023, went unsold at the auctions. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK / The Hindu

More surprisingly, the likes of Yuvraj Walmiki and Chinglensana Singh – both still active on the domestic circuit as players while also being national selectors – too went unsold, as did Ramandeep Singh and Dharamvir Singh.

A closed bid at the end of the auction, if sought by the franchises, might still hold hope for some of them but with most of the teams having completed their full quota of 24 players, the chances are slim.

In contrast, there was quite a hectic bidding for some of the youngsters with Moriangthem Rabichandra becoming the highest bid of the lot, going for 32 lakhs to Kalinga Lancers.

Top Indian buys (Day 2): Moriangthem Rabichandra (32, Kalinga Lancers) Angad Bir Singh (26, Kalinga Lancers) Maninder Singh (26, Soorma HC) Mohd. Raheel Mouseen (25, Tamil Nadu Dragons) Rajinder (23, Hyderabad Toofans) Top foreign buys (Day 2): Victor Wegnez (Bel, 40) – Soorma HC Thierry Brinkman (Ned, 38) – Kalinga Lancers Tomas Domene (Arg, 36) – Delhi SG Pipers Arthur van Doren (Bel, 32) – Kalinga Lancers Arthur de Sloover (Bel, 30) – Hyderabad Toofans

The likes of junior World Cup captain Uttam Singh and stars Angad Bir Singh and Rajendra too went for much more than their base price – Uttam, with a starting price of five lakh, was snapped by Tamil Nadu for 29 while Angad and Rajendra, starting at a modest 2 lakh each, went for 26 and 23 lakhs respectively, almost 13 times their base value.

Four teams in Women’s League forces HI to rework schedule

The uncertainty around the women’s competition ever since Hockey India managed to name only four teams while announcing the franchises was confirmed with officials declaring the first season to feature only four teams with two – Hyderabad Toofans, who already have a men’s team, and BC Jindal Group -- reportedly coming on board from Season 2.

The change has also forced HI to rework the entire schedule of the women’s events in Ranchi with details yet to be worked out on all fronts – the format since all four teams will practically be in the semifinals, the match schedule and possible breaks between the competition.

It will also reflect in the auctions, to be held on Tuesday, since the maximum number of players that can be signed will be significantly reduced.