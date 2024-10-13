India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND up against AUS in must-win match; Toss at 7PM

Where to watch India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE?

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports platform.

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.