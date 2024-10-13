India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND up against AUS in must-win match; Toss at 7PM

- October 13, 2024 18:16Will we see a repeat of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals?
Where to watch LIVE telecast of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?
The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports platform.
Where to watch LIVE stream of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?
The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.
