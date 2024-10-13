MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND up against AUS in must-win match; Toss at 7PM

IND vs AUS Live Score: Check the live score and updates from the India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 13, 2024 18:19 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India’s clash against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

  • October 13, 2024 18:16
    Will we see a repeat of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals?

    What happened last time India faced Australia in a Women’s T20 World Cup?

    The last time India and Australia faced each other in a Women’s T20 World Cup was during the 2023 edition. The sides met in the semifinals, which saw the eventual champion Australia pip the Indians for a five-run win.

  • October 13, 2024 18:01
    Where to watch India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE?

    Where to watch LIVE telecast of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

    The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports platform.

    Where to watch LIVE stream of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia?

    The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on the Sportstar website and app.

