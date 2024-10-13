MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Alyssa Healy arrives for IND vs AUS in crutches, ruled out of crucial Group A match

Earlier, Healy was spotted using crutches with her right foot in a moon boot when the Australian team arrived at the stadium.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 18:52 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy was ruled out of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match against India at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“Heather Graham has come into the T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Tayla Vlaeminck, while Alyssa Healy is unavailable for tonight’s game but will continue to be assessed over the coming days and should Australia qualify for the semifinals, her availability will be determined in due course,” the team management said ahead of the match.

Earlier, Healy was spotted using crutches with her right foot in a moon boot as the Australian team arrived at the stadium.

The wicketkeeper-batter sustained an acute foot injury while batting against Pakistan on Friday, forcing her to retire hurt after scoring 37 runs off 23 balls.

“It’s play on at this point. We have an important game ahead,” said Tahlia McGrath, who is captaining Australia in Healy’s absence, when asked about the impact of the injuries at the toss.

In addition to Healy, pacer Tayla Vlaeminck also suffered an injury during Australia’s win over Pakistan and has been replaced in the squad by Heather Graham.

