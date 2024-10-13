England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 76/3 (14.4 overs); Gibson removes Lister

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland.

LIVE SCORE

PLAYING XIs

England: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Dunkley

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Megan McCall, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

TOSS UPDATE

Scotland won the toss and chose to bat first.

PREVIEW

England will face Scotland in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday with hopes of joining South Africa as a side in Group B with six points.

The English are unbeaten so far in the tournament, whereas debutant Scotland is yet to register its first-ever win.

While Heather Knight’s side is coming off a seven-wicket win against South Africa, the Kathryn Bryce-led side will be hoping to regroup after the 80-run defeat at the hands of the Proteas.

