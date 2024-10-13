MagazineBuy Print

England vs Scotland LIVE score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SCO 76/3 (14.4 overs); Gibson removes Lister

ENG vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland.

Updated : Oct 13, 2024 16:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
ENG vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland.
ENG vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland.
infoIcon

ENG vs SCO: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland.

LIVE SCORE

PLAYING XIs

England: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Sophia Dunkley

Scotland: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Ailsa Lister, Megan McCall, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Abtaha Maqsood, Olivia Bell

TOSS UPDATE

Scotland won the toss and chose to bat first.

PREVIEW

England will face Scotland in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday with hopes of joining South Africa as a side in Group B with six points.

The English are unbeaten so far in the tournament, whereas debutant Scotland is yet to register its first-ever win.

While Heather Knight’s side is coming off a seven-wicket win against South Africa, the Kathryn Bryce-led side will be hoping to regroup after the 80-run defeat at the hands of the Proteas.

Where to watch England vs Scotland LIVE?

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland will be available on the Star Sports Network.

The LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and Scotland will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on  Sportstar’s website and app.

England women /

Scotland /

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

