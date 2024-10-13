Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse

The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s auction for the 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday, October 13. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Delhi SG Pipers.

Delhi SG Pipers (men) Full Squad Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh (Rs 38 lakh) Midfielders: Shamsher Singh (Rs 42 lakh), Raj Kumar Pal (Rs 40 lakh) Forwards: Goalkeepers: Tomas Santiago (Rs 10 lakh), Pawan (Rs 15 lakh) Squad strength: 5 Overseas players: 1 Purse remaining: Rs 2.55 crore