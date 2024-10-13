MagazineBuy Print

Delhi SG Pipers men’s squad, Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players after auction, remaining purse

HIL Auction 2024-25: Here is the list of players bought by Delhi SG Pipers on October 13 in Delhi and the full men’s squad.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 16:20 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Shamsher Singh.
FILE PHOTO: Shamsher Singh. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Shamsher Singh. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s auction for the 2024-25 season got underway in Delhi on Sunday, October 13. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Delhi SG Pipers.

Delhi SG Pipers (men) Full Squad
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh (Rs 38 lakh)
Midfielders: Shamsher Singh (Rs 42 lakh), Raj Kumar Pal (Rs 40 lakh)
Forwards:
Goalkeepers: Tomas Santiago (Rs 10 lakh), Pawan (Rs 15 lakh)
Squad strength: 5
Overseas players: 1
Purse remaining: Rs 2.55 crore

