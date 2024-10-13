MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2025: Mahela Jayawardena returns as Mumbai Indians head coach

Jayawardena previously coached the side from 2017 till 2022, where it on three IPL titles.

Published : Oct 13, 2024 16:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene (left) with Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene (left) with Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: IPL/Sportzpics
infoIcon

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene (left) with Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: IPL/Sportzpics

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Mumbai Indians has roped in former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as its head coach as part of a major overhaul ahead of mega auction.

Jayawardene has had a similar role with the franchise from 2017-2022 and oversaw their title-winning campaigns in 2017, 2019 and 2020-21.

Jayawardene replaced former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher, who had a two-year stint as MI’s head coach.

Mumbai Indians qualified for the knockouts in the 2023 edition but endured a poor run this year, finishing last with only four wins in 14 matches.

“My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well,” Jayawardene said in a release issued by the franchise.

“Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to,” he added.

Related Topics

Mahela Jayawardene /

Mumbai Indians

