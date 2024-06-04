IPL: Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan joins CSK as talent scout

Former Tamil Nadu cricketer Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan has joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a talent scout for an one-year term.

Vidyut, who has played for CSK, will also be a high performance coach for the Super Kings Academies.

“Of course, the mega auction (IPL player auction) will be coming next year. So, we’ll just try to see if we can find some good players who have the potential to do well for us in the future.

“By the end of the year, there will be around 4-5 T20 tournaments. So, I’ll be going and watching matches. Maybe, I’ll just give a report on a few players and they will try to see who the best is from there,” he said.