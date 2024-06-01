MagazineBuy Print

BAN vs IND Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India wins toss, elects to bat v Bangladesh; Virat Kohli to miss practice match in New York

IND vs BAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up match: Get all the latest updates from the India vs Bangladesh practice game in New York on Saturday.

Updated : Jun 01, 2024 19:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma during a training session for the T20 World Cup in New York.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up match from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

  • June 01, 2024 19:45
    Bangladesh starting playing XI

    Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Rishab Hossain. 

  • June 01, 2024 19:44
    India starting playing XI

    Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surykumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

  • June 01, 2024 19:41
    Bangladesh

    Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. 

  • June 01, 2024 19:40
    India

    Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. 

  • June 01, 2024 19:37
    TOSS

    India wins the toss and opts to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma confirms that Virat Kohli will miss today’s practice match. 

  • June 01, 2024 19:28
    Unpacking India’s T20 World Cup squad

    India at T20 World Cup: Cautious optimism or naked aggression?

    India’s T20 World Cup squad is a fine balance of experienced players and emerging talents, which aims to navigate this ever-evolving hyper-specialised format.

  • June 01, 2024 19:03
    India in New York

    The upcoming warm-up game will not only be crucial for India in terms of firming up the playing XI and combinations, but also to assess the conditions at the venue, where the Men in Blue play three of their four Group Stage matches. The high-intensity clash against Pakistan will also be held here, on June 09. India opens its campaign against Ireland on June 5 also at this venue. 

  • June 01, 2024 18:57
    BAN vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP

    Matches played: 4

    India won: 4

    Bangladesh won: 0

    Last result: India won by five runs (Adelaide, 2022) 

  • June 01, 2024 18:54
    DK calls it a day... officially!

    Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    India international Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

  • June 01, 2024 18:51
    How Team India is gearing up!

    T20 World Cup 2024: India trains in ‘Big Apple’ — Getting used to cooler temperatures, playing white-ball games in morning

    After two months of intense competitive cricket under night lights, the Indian cricket team, sans Virat Kohli, began its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a morning training session here, keeping in mind the 10.30 am start for all its preliminary games.

  • June 01, 2024 18:28
    Will Virat Kohli play today?

    In the warm-up game, it is expected that save for Virat Kohli, who is expected to touch down some time before the practice game, all other 14 players will be given a go as it doesn’t have an official status.

    - PTI

  • June 01, 2024 18:24
    Final chance to fine-tune combinations

    T20 World Cup: A chance to test India’s second pace-bowling option in warm-up match against Bangladesh

    Yashasvi Jaiswal will aim to add his bit to the combination conundrum with a handy contribution while Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj need to put their best foot forward.

  • June 01, 2024 18:22
    THE SQUADS

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

    Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

