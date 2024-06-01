- June 01, 2024 19:45Bangladesh starting playing XI
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Rishab Hossain.
- June 01, 2024 19:44India starting playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Surykumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
- June 01, 2024 19:41Bangladesh
Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
- June 01, 2024 19:40India
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
- June 01, 2024 19:37TOSS
India wins the toss and opts to bat first. Skipper Rohit Sharma confirms that Virat Kohli will miss today’s practice match.
- June 01, 2024 19:03India in New York
The upcoming warm-up game will not only be crucial for India in terms of firming up the playing XI and combinations, but also to assess the conditions at the venue, where the Men in Blue play three of their four Group Stage matches. The high-intensity clash against Pakistan will also be held here, on June 09. India opens its campaign against Ireland on June 5 also at this venue.
- June 01, 2024 18:57BAN vs IND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 4
India won: 4
Bangladesh won: 0
Last result: India won by five runs (Adelaide, 2022)
- June 01, 2024 18:51How Team India is gearing up!
T20 World Cup 2024: India trains in ‘Big Apple’ — Getting used to cooler temperatures, playing white-ball games in morning
After two months of intense competitive cricket under night lights, the Indian cricket team, sans Virat Kohli, began its preparations for the T20 World Cup with a morning training session here, keeping in mind the 10.30 am start for all its preliminary games.
- June 01, 2024 18:28Will Virat Kohli play today?
In the warm-up game, it is expected that save for Virat Kohli, who is expected to touch down some time before the practice game, all other 14 players will be given a go as it doesn’t have an official status.
- PTI
- June 01, 2024 18:24Final chance to fine-tune combinations
- June 01, 2024 18:22THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Latest on Sportstar
- BAN vs IND Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India wins toss, elects to bat v Bangladesh; Virat Kohli to miss practice match in New York
- Boxing, 2nd World Olympic Qualifiers: Jaismine through to quarterfinals, Sachin stays alive despite loss in semis
- Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket
- India at T20 World Cup: Cautious optimism or naked aggression?
- DP Manu bags gold at Taiwan Open 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE