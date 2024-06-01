Dinesh Karthik officially announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India international Dinesh Karthik on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

“Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing competitive cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead,” Karthik announced in a social media post.

Karthik last played during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in May for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Karthik recieved a guard of honour from his teammates in the side’s final game that made the retirement announcement imminent.

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates, and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation,” Karthik added in his statement.

The wicketkeeper-batter made 257 appearances in IPL, scoring 4,842 runs at an average of 26.32. Karthik played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, and Kings XI Punjab apart from RCB.

He last represented India during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia against Zimbabwe. Karthik made his national debut at the age of 19 in a One-Day International against England at Lord’s. Karthik scored 1,792 runs and nine half-centuries in 94 ODI matches. In Tests, Karthik has 1,025 runs to his name, which include a century against Bangladesh, from 42 innings. In T20Is, he scored 686 runs in 60 games.

Karthik represented Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the T20 competition, twice as captain — in 2006/07 and 2020-21.

Karthik has been involved in cricket broadcast shows and commentary in the past, and is expected to resume after drawing curtains over his playing days.