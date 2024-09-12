MagazineBuy Print

Rory McIlroy says fans deserve to see golf’s best brought back together

Progress on a merger between the PGA and DP World Tours with the PIF, which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, has been slow since a “framework agreement” was signed 15 months ago.

Published : Sep 12, 2024 08:58 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the seventh hole during a Pro-Am prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2024.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the seventh hole during a Pro-Am prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2024.
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the seventh hole during a Pro-Am prior to the Amgen Irish Open 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy believes golf fans deserve to see the world’s best compete against each other more regularly and hopes for a breakthrough in negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Progress on a merger between the PGA and DP World Tours with the PIF, which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, has been slow since a “framework agreement” was signed 15 months ago.

McIlroy has signed up for a made-for-TV match with world number one Scottie Scheffler against two of LIV’s biggest stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in December.

“It’s a way to show golf fans and the world this is what could happen, or these are the possibilities going forward,” said McIlroy on Wednesday ahead of his participation in the Irish Open.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time: I think golf and golf fans deserve to see us together more than just four times a year. That’s what we’ve tried to do.”

ALSO READ | Jon Rahm aims to maintain Ryder Cup eligibility amid tight schedule

The world number three was often the centre of attention as the leading representative of the PGA Tour in the early months of LIV’s attempt to lure away big names with huge financial incentives.

McIlroy has since decided to take more of a back seat but is hopes negotiations planned for this week can make a breakthrough.

“I think everyone in the game would love there to be one (a resolution),” added the four-time major winner.

“A solution is hard to get to because there are different interests and people want different things. There’s going to have to be compromise on both sides but hopefully they’re the things they’re talking about in those meetings.

“I’m hopeful, and hopefully we’ll hear some good news in the foreseeable future where things start to come back together.”

Related Topics

Rory McIlroy /

LIV Golf /

PGA Tour

