Indian sports wrap, October 20: RSPB, IOC to square off in women’s hockey final

HOCKEY

RSPB, IOC to square off in women’s hockey final

Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Sunday emerged as the two finalists in the Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship after winning their respective semifinals.

RSPB trounced Sports Authority of India 4-0 in their first semifinal match. Neha (20’), Salima Tete (34’), captain Navneet Kaur (38’) and Lalremsiami (60’) were the goal-scorers for the side.

In the other semifinal game, IOC overcame the Central Board Of Direct Taxes challenge to win 4-1.

While Mumtaz Khan (21’, 28’) scored a brace for IOC, Jyoti (1’) and Beauty Dungdung (17’) were the other goal-scorers.

Meanwhile, Jaspreet Kaur (9’) scored the lone goal for CBDT.

Besides the final, SAI will face CBDT in the third-place playoff on Monday.

-PTI