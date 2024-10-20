MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 20: RSPB, IOC to square off in women’s hockey final

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 20.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 16:36 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

RSPB, IOC to square off in women’s hockey final

Railway Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Sunday emerged as the two finalists in the Senior Women Inter-Department National Hockey Championship after winning their respective semifinals.

RSPB trounced Sports Authority of India 4-0 in their first semifinal match. Neha (20’), Salima Tete (34’), captain Navneet Kaur (38’) and Lalremsiami (60’) were the goal-scorers for the side.

In the other semifinal game, IOC overcame the Central Board Of Direct Taxes challenge to win 4-1.

While Mumtaz Khan (21’, 28’) scored a brace for IOC, Jyoti (1’) and Beauty Dungdung (17’) were the other goal-scorers.

Meanwhile, Jaspreet Kaur (9’) scored the lone goal for CBDT.

Besides the final, SAI will face CBDT in the third-place playoff on Monday.

-PTI

