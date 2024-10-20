MagazineBuy Print

Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: MSC 1-0 KBFC; Kasimov scores from the spot against Noah’s Tuskers

MSC vs KBFC: Catch the live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Updated : Oct 20, 2024 20:21 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:19
    YELLOW CARD
    48’

    The home crowd has gone silent. Adrian Luna rugby tackles Bikash and gets a yellow card. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:17
    46’

    The home side has taken its foot off the accelerator and just looking to protect its lead till the half-time. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:16
    45’+5’

    Five minutes added on after the end of 45 minutes. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:13
    42’

    Kerala Blasters are looking more positive since doing down and are looking more likely to get the next goal. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:10
    40’

    Noah causes all sorts of trouble to the MSC defence but Padam Chettri scrambles it away from the danger zone. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:08
    FREE KICK
    36’

    Noah goes on a counter but he’s stopped by Gaurav Bora. Referee calls for a foul on the KBFC winger. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:05
    34’

    Jimenez shoots from long range and rattles the woodwork. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:02
    31’

    Match resumes after the cooling break. 

  • October 20, 2024 20:01
    30’ | Drink break.

    The match stops for drinks break. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:59
    28’ | MSC 1-0 KBFC; Kasimov scores from the spot

    Mirjalol Kasimov slots it home with confidence. 

    The home side deservedly takes the lead after putting pressure on the visitors. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:58
    PENALTY
    27’

    Franca is brought down by KBFC goalkeeper Som Kumar. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:57
    26’

    Mohammedan is pressing KBFC with intent and are looking to stretch the defence. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:54
    YELLOW CARD
    23’

    Azhar makes a dangerous challenge on Franca to stop the counter and gets into the book of the referee. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:53
    CORNER
    22’

    Jimenez wins a corner for KBFC. 

    KBFC defends the set piece well and goes on a counter attack. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:51
    20’

    Joseph Adjei is replaced by Frenchman Florent Ogier, who is making is debut for the club. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:49
    18’

    Joseph Adjei is still down and looks like the centre-back will have to be replaced. Players are warming up at the Mohammedan bench. 

    Match resumes. The home side is temporarily down to 10 men. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:47
    16’

    Rahul KP steps onto the right ankle of Joseph Adjei and the MSC defender is down with pain. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:45
    14’

    Luna is okay to continue. Match resumes. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:44
    13’

    Adrian Luna is still down and receiving treatment on the pitch. Vanlalzuidika seems to be alright. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:43
    YELLOW CARD
    11’

    A dangerous collision between Vanlalzuidika and Adrian Luna. Both players are down with head injury. MSC’s right back Vanlalzuidika gets into the book of the referee. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:40
    CORNER
    9’

    Now KBFC gets a corner but fails to test the Mohammedan goalkeeper. A wasted chance for the visitors. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:39
    FREE KICK
    8’

    Set piece for Luna to inflict early misery to the home support. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:38
    7’

    It has been a lively start to the match as both teams are looking for early advantage. 

    Bikash tries to find Franca at the far post but the KBFC defence was alert. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:35
    CORNER
    4’

    Good pressure from MSC earns it the first corner of the match. 

    Alexis Gomez’s attempt from the short corner flies over the bar. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:34
    3’

    Mohammedan, backed by the home crowd, is looking to fight back. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:32
    1’

    KBFC is trying too start the match with intensity as it looks to use Adrian Luna’s creativity. The Blasters captain is starting for the first time after a long injury layoff. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:30
    Kick-off

    The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC is under way at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:21
    LIVE action coming soon!

    Players are warming up. Live action will begin shortly.

    Stay tuned for live coverage. 

  • October 20, 2024 19:06
    All set for the clash
  • October 20, 2024 18:52
    Mohammedan SC Starting Lineup

    Padam Chhetri (GK); F Lalremsanga, Joseph Adjei, Gaurav Bora, Zodingliana Ralte; Angousana, Bikash Singh, Kasimov, Luwang, Alexis Gomez, Lalremsanga; Franca

  • October 20, 2024 18:47
    Kerala Blasters Starting XI

    Som (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alexandre Coeff; Vibin Mohanan, Luna, Azhar; Rahul KP, Noha Sadaoui; Jesus Jimenez

  • October 20, 2024 18:24
    ISL 2024-25 table

    ISL 2024-25 Full points table: Bengaluru FC leads, Chennaiyin climbs to fifth

    Here is the full points table of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL 2024-25) season.

  • October 20, 2024 18:20
    Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XI

    Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Huidrom Naocha Singh; Alexandre Coeff, Vibin Mohanan; Rahul KP, Danish Farooq, Noha Sadaoui; Jesus Jimenez

  • October 20, 2024 18:20
    Mohammedan SC Predicted XI

    Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); F Lalremsanga, Joseph Adjei, Gaurav Bora, Zodingliana Ralte; Mirjalol Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kayam; Zuidika Alexis Gomez, Makan Chothe; Lobi Manzoki

  • October 20, 2024 18:20
    Head-to-head record

    Played - 1

    Mohammedan SC - 1

    Kerala Blasters FC - 0

    Draw - 0

  • October 20, 2024 18:16
    Live-streaming info

    Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MSC v KBFC, Preview, H2h record, Predicted XI

    MSC vs KBFC: All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. 

  • October 20, 2024 18:16
    Where can you live-stream the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?

    The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • October 20, 2024 18:15
    Where can you watch the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match on television?

    The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

  • October 20, 2024 18:08
    When and where will the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?

    The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 20 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

  • October 20, 2024 18:08
    Preview

    Debutant Mohammedan Sporting Club will seek its first home win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

    Both teams are hungry for victory but for Mohammedan, this game is crucial, as it desperately needs its first home win of the season, and the visiting Blasters aren’t going to make it easy.

    Read the full preview here.
  • October 20, 2024 18:08
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
