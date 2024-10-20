Key Updates
- October 20, 2024 20:19YELLOW CARD48’
The home crowd has gone silent. Adrian Luna rugby tackles Bikash and gets a yellow card.
- October 20, 2024 20:1746’
The home side has taken its foot off the accelerator and just looking to protect its lead till the half-time.
- October 20, 2024 20:1645’+5’
Five minutes added on after the end of 45 minutes.
- October 20, 2024 20:1342’
Kerala Blasters are looking more positive since doing down and are looking more likely to get the next goal.
- October 20, 2024 20:1040’
Noah causes all sorts of trouble to the MSC defence but Padam Chettri scrambles it away from the danger zone.
- October 20, 2024 20:08FREE KICK36’
Noah goes on a counter but he’s stopped by Gaurav Bora. Referee calls for a foul on the KBFC winger.
- October 20, 2024 20:0534’
Jimenez shoots from long range and rattles the woodwork.
- October 20, 2024 20:0231’
Match resumes after the cooling break.
- October 20, 2024 20:0130’ | Drink break.
The match stops for drinks break.
- October 20, 2024 19:5928’ | MSC 1-0 KBFC; Kasimov scores from the spot
Mirjalol Kasimov slots it home with confidence.
The home side deservedly takes the lead after putting pressure on the visitors.
- October 20, 2024 19:58PENALTY27’
Franca is brought down by KBFC goalkeeper Som Kumar.
- October 20, 2024 19:5726’
Mohammedan is pressing KBFC with intent and are looking to stretch the defence.
- October 20, 2024 19:54YELLOW CARD23’
Azhar makes a dangerous challenge on Franca to stop the counter and gets into the book of the referee.
- October 20, 2024 19:53CORNER22’
Jimenez wins a corner for KBFC.
KBFC defends the set piece well and goes on a counter attack.
- October 20, 2024 19:5120’
Joseph Adjei is replaced by Frenchman Florent Ogier, who is making is debut for the club.
- October 20, 2024 19:4918’
Joseph Adjei is still down and looks like the centre-back will have to be replaced. Players are warming up at the Mohammedan bench.
Match resumes. The home side is temporarily down to 10 men.
- October 20, 2024 19:4716’
Rahul KP steps onto the right ankle of Joseph Adjei and the MSC defender is down with pain.
- October 20, 2024 19:4514’
Luna is okay to continue. Match resumes.
- October 20, 2024 19:4413’
Adrian Luna is still down and receiving treatment on the pitch. Vanlalzuidika seems to be alright.
- October 20, 2024 19:43YELLOW CARD11’
A dangerous collision between Vanlalzuidika and Adrian Luna. Both players are down with head injury. MSC’s right back Vanlalzuidika gets into the book of the referee.
- October 20, 2024 19:40CORNER9’
Now KBFC gets a corner but fails to test the Mohammedan goalkeeper. A wasted chance for the visitors.
- October 20, 2024 19:39FREE KICK8’
Set piece for Luna to inflict early misery to the home support.
- October 20, 2024 19:387’
It has been a lively start to the match as both teams are looking for early advantage.
Bikash tries to find Franca at the far post but the KBFC defence was alert.
- October 20, 2024 19:35CORNER4’
Good pressure from MSC earns it the first corner of the match.
Alexis Gomez’s attempt from the short corner flies over the bar.
- October 20, 2024 19:343’
Mohammedan, backed by the home crowd, is looking to fight back.
- October 20, 2024 19:321’
KBFC is trying too start the match with intensity as it looks to use Adrian Luna’s creativity. The Blasters captain is starting for the first time after a long injury layoff.
- October 20, 2024 19:30Kick-off
The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC is under way at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
- October 20, 2024 19:21LIVE action coming soon!
Players are warming up. Live action will begin shortly.
Stay tuned for live coverage.
- October 20, 2024 19:06All set for the clash
- October 20, 2024 18:52Mohammedan SC Starting Lineup
Padam Chhetri (GK); F Lalremsanga, Joseph Adjei, Gaurav Bora, Zodingliana Ralte; Angousana, Bikash Singh, Kasimov, Luwang, Alexis Gomez, Lalremsanga; Franca
- October 20, 2024 18:47Kerala Blasters Starting XI
Som (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Huidrom Naocha Singh, Alexandre Coeff; Vibin Mohanan, Luna, Azhar; Rahul KP, Noha Sadaoui; Jesus Jimenez
- October 20, 2024 18:20Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XI
Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Huidrom Naocha Singh; Alexandre Coeff, Vibin Mohanan; Rahul KP, Danish Farooq, Noha Sadaoui; Jesus Jimenez
- October 20, 2024 18:20Mohammedan SC Predicted XI
Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); F Lalremsanga, Joseph Adjei, Gaurav Bora, Zodingliana Ralte; Mirjalol Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kayam; Zuidika Alexis Gomez, Makan Chothe; Lobi Manzoki
- October 20, 2024 18:20Head-to-head record
Played - 1
Mohammedan SC - 1
Kerala Blasters FC - 0
Draw - 0
- October 20, 2024 18:16Live-streaming info
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MSC v KBFC, Preview, H2h record, Predicted XI
MSC vs KBFC: All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.
- October 20, 2024 18:16Where can you live-stream the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
- October 20, 2024 18:15Where can you watch the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match on television?
The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.
- October 20, 2024 18:08When and where will the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 20 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
- October 20, 2024 18:08Preview
Debutant Mohammedan Sporting Club will seek its first home win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.
Both teams are hungry for victory but for Mohammedan, this game is crucial, as it desperately needs its first home win of the season, and the visiting Blasters aren’t going to make it easy.Read the full preview here.
- October 20, 2024 18:08Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.
