Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MSC v KBFC, Preview, H2h record, Predicted XI

Debutant Mohammedan Sporting Club will seek its first home win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Both teams are hungry for victory but for Mohammedan, this game is crucial, as it desperately needs its first home win of the season, and the visiting Blasters aren’t going to make it easy.

Mohammedan enters this game after a 0-3 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby. Andrey Chernyshov’s men have managed four points from their first four games, leaving them 10th on the points table.

Head-to-head record

Played - 1

Mohammedan SC - 1

Kerala Blasters FC - 0

Draw - 0

PREDICTED XI

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); F Lalremsanga, Joseph Adjei, Gaurav Bora, Zodingliana Ralte; Mirjalol Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kayam; Zuidika Alexis Gomez, Makan Chothe; Lobi Manzoki

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Huidrom Naocha Singh; Alexandre Coeff, Vibin Mohanan; Rahul KP, Danish Farooq, Noha Sadaoui; Jesus Jimenez

