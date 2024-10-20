MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2024-25: When and where to watch MSC v KBFC, Preview, H2h record, Predicted XI

MSC vs KBFC: All you need to know about the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohammedan SC and Kerala Blasters FC from the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. 

Published : Oct 20, 2024 07:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Noah Sadaoui of Kerala Blasters FC in action during match 04 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC.
Noah Sadaoui of Kerala Blasters FC in action during match 04 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / FSDL
infoIcon

Noah Sadaoui of Kerala Blasters FC in action during match 04 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024 -25 season played between Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / FSDL

PREVIEW

Debutant Mohammedan Sporting Club will seek its first home win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it hosts Kerala Blasters FC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

Both teams are hungry for victory but for Mohammedan, this game is crucial, as it desperately needs its first home win of the season, and the visiting Blasters aren’t going to make it easy.

Mohammedan enters this game after a 0-3 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby. Andrey Chernyshov’s men have managed four points from their first four games, leaving them 10th on the points table.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Head-to-head record

Played - 1

Mohammedan SC - 1

Kerala Blasters FC - 0

Draw - 0

PREDICTED XI

Mohammedan SC: Padam Chhetri (GK); F Lalremsanga, Joseph Adjei, Gaurav Bora, Zodingliana Ralte; Mirjalol Kasimov, Amarjit Singh Kayam; Zuidika Alexis Gomez, Makan Chothe; Lobi Manzoki

Kerala Blasters FC: Sachin Suresh (GK); Sandeep Singh, Pritam Kotal, Milos Drincic, Huidrom Naocha Singh; Alexandre Coeff, Vibin Mohanan; Rahul KP, Danish Farooq, Noha Sadaoui; Jesus Jimenez

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 20 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match on television?
The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.
Where can you live-stream the Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

