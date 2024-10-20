From India’s horror morning to New Zealand ending loss drought: List of records broken during IND vs NZ first Test

New Zealand secured an emphatic eight-wicket victory over India in the first Test of a three-match series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 107, New Zealand completed the task in just 28 overs.

The Test match was a thrilling contest, with both teams having opportunities to take control, and rain adding an extra layer of drama. India was bowled out for a mere 46 in its first innings, allowing New Zealand to build a commanding 356-run lead. In response, India fought back hard, posting 462 in its second innings and setting New Zealand a target of 107.

However, New Zealand held its nerve on the final day, successfully chasing the target to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Here is a list of records that were made and broken during India vs New Zealand first Test:

1) New Zealand ends loss drought - New Zealand registered its first Test win in India in 36 years. The last time the Kiwis triumphed on Indian soil was in 1988 when they secured a 136-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Overall, this is only the third Test win for New Zealand in India.

2) India’s forgettable morning - After electing to bat, India was bowled out for just 46, marking its lowest-ever total at home and the third-lowest in its Test history. It was also India’s lowest total against New Zealand in Test cricket.

3) Matt Henry’s quick ton -The fast bowler claimed his 100th Test wicket, becoming the second-fastest New Zealand bowler to reach the milestone, tied with Neil Wagner, achieving it in 26 matches. Richard Hadlee tops the list, having reached 100 Test wickets in 25 matches for New Zealand.

4) Kohli completes 9k-run - Virat Kohli became the fourth Indian batter to score 9,000 Test runs after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,625) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122). Kohli reached this milestone in his 197th Test innings.

5) Ravindra holds fort: Rachin Ravindra became the first New Zealand batter since 2012 to score a Test hundred in India when he scored 134 in the first innings. Ross Taylor was the last player from New Zealand to do so when he scored 113 off 127 balls at the same venue in 2012.

6) Kohli overtakes Dhoni: Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become India’s second-most capped player across formats. Kohli now has 536 caps for India to Dhoni’s 535. He is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 664 caps and also has the record of being the most capped international cricketer in the world.