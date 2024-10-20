MagazineBuy Print

SL vs WI, 1st ODI LIVE score: Rain stops play; Rutherford, Chase keep West Indies in command

SL vs WI: Follow for commentary and updates from the first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies

Published : Oct 20, 2024 14:33 IST

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Shai Hope in action.
West Indies’ Shai Hope in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

West Indies’ Shai Hope in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies.

PREVIEW

Sri Lanka is fine-tuning its spin attack as it looks to extend its winning streak at home in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, skipper Charith Asalanka said on Saturday.

The island nation has won 10 of its 13 bilateral series this year, including eight from nine at home.

Spinners have been Sri Lanka’s trump card, helping it end a 27-year drought against top-ranked India in a July ODI series.

All three ODIs are being played on the slow surface in Pallekele and spin is expected to play the same role it did in Sri Lanka’s 2-1 T20 series win earlier in the tour.

The final two matches of the series will be held on Wednesday and Saturday.

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.

-AFP

