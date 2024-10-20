Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Updates of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and West Indies.
PREVIEW
Sri Lanka is fine-tuning its spin attack as it looks to extend its winning streak at home in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies, skipper Charith Asalanka said on Saturday.
The island nation has won 10 of its 13 bilateral series this year, including eight from nine at home.
Spinners have been Sri Lanka’s trump card, helping it end a 27-year drought against top-ranked India in a July ODI series.
All three ODIs are being played on the slow surface in Pallekele and spin is expected to play the same role it did in Sri Lanka’s 2-1 T20 series win earlier in the tour.
The final two matches of the series will be held on Wednesday and Saturday.
Squads
West Indies: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Alzarri Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.
Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz.
-AFP
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs WI, 1st ODI LIVE score: Rain stops play; Rutherford, Chase keep West Indies in command
- South Africa vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Updates: Preview, stats, predicted 11; Toss at 7PM
- IND vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand ends 36-year drought, outshines Pant-Sarfaraz rearguard to take series lead
- Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Play called off at Karnataka vs Kerala due to wet outfield; Mumbai bowls Maharashtra out for 388
- Ningbo Open 2024: Kasatkina pips Andreeva in final to lift eighth trophy of her career
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE