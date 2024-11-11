 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

AFG vs BAN LIVE Score, 3rd ODI updates: Afghanistan takes on Bangladesh in series decider; Streaming info

AFG vs BAN: Get live score, updates and highlights of the third and final ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, happening at the sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

Updated : Nov 11, 2024 18:49 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in action.
Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. AFG vs BAN LIVE Score, 3rd ODI updates: Afghanistan takes on Bangladesh in series decider; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Harmeet Singh Interview: Playing for the USA, being part of multicultural squads, eyeing the 2028 Olympics in LA
    Nilesh D. Mehta
  3. Gambhir defends Kohli and Rohit after Ponting questions their form
    Shayan Acharya
  4. SA vs IND, 2nd T20I: Chakravarthy credits domestic grind, Gambhir’s role clarity for comeback form
    PTI
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gautam Gambhir on ‘team first’ ideology, handling pressure and adapting to conditions in Australia
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs BAN LIVE Score, 3rd ODI updates: Afghanistan takes on Bangladesh in series decider; Streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals to begin with added attention given to victims of floods in Spain
    AP
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Kerala star Jalaj Saxena continues to be a difference-maker with fresh record
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, PKL 2024: Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates at 8 PM; Sunil’s U Mumba takes on Shadloui’s Haryana Steelers later
    Team Sportstar
  5. What Sinner and Alcaraz, the new Big Two, can learn from the legendary Big Three
    Paul Fein
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment